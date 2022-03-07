The good news is that Graham and Greenlee counties enjoy some of the lowest gas prices in the state. But that isn't much comfort as prices push north of $4 per gallon.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rocked the world, and the global energy market is no exception. It's hitting home, too.
U.S. gas prices are surging at a rate most drivers haven’t seen in a decade, causing many to brace for record highs for gas in coming weeks. The record national average stands at $4.11 per gallon, set in 2008.
As of March 7, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.065 – a 47-cent increase from a month ago, and up about 38 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24. That's up about $1.25 from a year ago, according to AAA.
As of Monday, 20 states were at or above the national average, including Arizona, with many more not far behind.
Across Arizona, gas prices were averaging $4.128 a gallon on March 7, up more than 28 cents from a week ago and about 45 cents more expensive than a month ago.
Graham and Greenlee counties on Monday were among the lowest in the state at 4.026 and 3.964, respectively; Yuma County was at 3.973, according to AAA. All were expected to go higher this week.
Brian Brown, who was topping off his tank at a Southern Arizona gas station, said he can’t simply drive less because of his job, but he does what he can to reduce his fuel consumption.
“If you drive a little slower, you get a bit better mileage, but I also believe gas prices are going up because we’re not energy independent, and we continue to buy oil from Russia,” he said.
“Had we not shot our toes off, shut the door to that independence, I don’t think this would be happening.”
Other Arizona residents, like Julia Granone, have simply thrown up their hands.
“What else is there to say? It is what it is,” she said, while filling up at Circle K.
“I don’t know much about Putin, but I know nobody likes these prices.”
What’s happening?
In the U.S., the price of crude oil determines a large portion of what drivers pay at the pump.
As the third-largest oil producer in the world in 2020, Russia exports roughly five or six million barrels of crude oil per day, representing about 10% of the global oil trade.
While a majority of those exports go to China and the European Union, nearly 8% of America’s crude oil and petroleum imports came from Russia in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. (By contrast, the U.S. imported about 61% of its crude oil from Canada, 10% from Mexico and six percent from Saudi Arabia in 2021.)
Though international sanctions against Russia have spared the country’s energy sector so far, they have targeted financial transactions and banks, which has hampered Russia’s exporting capabilities.
On top of that, the heightened aggression in Ukraine has led many market participants like ExxonMobil, BP and Shell to “self-sanction” – pulling out of deals with Russian energy suppliers due to fear of backlash, confusion or moral objections, and concerns about finding ships or ports willing to carry or unload Russian oil.
Combined, these factors have made a tight oil market even tighter, and have sent oil and gas prices soaring in the U.S., where consumers are already experiencing an annual inflation rate of 7.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Last week, Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. And on Thursday, oil prices spiked again following the White House’s announcement of new sanctions targeting Russia’s oil refineries. The price of Brent crude rose to more than $120 per barrel on Monday– its highest level in 10 years.
What can be done?
So far, the market has not been receptive to efforts to control the price spikes.
On March 1, President Joe Biden announced the release of 60 million barrels of oil by International Energy Agency member countries – half of which would come from U.S. strategic reserves – but prices continued their upward march after the announcement. Many called that number not nearly enough to cool off the market.
According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. also relies on international petroleum imports for far more than just gasoline and the transportation of goods. Oil and natural gas are used to make over 6,000 different consumer goods – including cell phones, medications, food preservatives, dish washing soap and children’s toys – which means sustained price increases in crude oil could soon be passed on to consumers in more than one arena.
But there are several ways consumers can save money as gas prices continue to rise. According to AAA, drivers can improve their vehicle’s fuel efficiency by properly inflating tires, keeping windows closed when traveling at highway speeds and driving at a constant speed or using cruise control whenever possible.