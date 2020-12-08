The Duncan P.R.I.D.E. Society has taken its first big step toward renovating the Benjamin F. Billingsley House. They’ve hired Velocity Builders of Safford to replace the roof.
The Preservation, Restoration in Duncan’s Enhancement Society has $7,000 of the $11,280 price tag and are hopeful donations and/or grants will make up the rest, said society chairwoman Joan Billingsley.
According to family lore, Benjamin Billingsley built the home in the late 1890s after his fiance, Eleanor “Nelly” Hilton came to Duncan and promptly announced she would not be moving there until he built her a home. The couple would go on to have five children.
The home was donated to the society last year.
“It’s not in very good shape,” but the society hopes to turn it into a visitor center and meeting place for the society, Billingsley said. They hope to outfit it with some museum pieces.
Once the roof is done, the society can begin to work on restoring the inside, she said. Velocity is expected to begin work early next year.
The society is responsible for the renovation of Spezia Square, the Sandra Day O’Connor walkway, Veterans’ Park and various other beautification projects. Seventeen Duncan residents formed the society in 2001 after the historic Frieheit Building was destroyed to their dismay, she said.
The non-profit group has raised funds selling cookbooks, concessions at the county fair and through membership donations.
They’ve applied for a few grants to restore the Billingsley House and been turned down, but are waiting to hear word on the lastest grant application, she said.
Duncan Town Council member Deborah Mendolsohn said she was thrilled by the news the society is moving forward.
“This is phenomenal triumph for them, even though it’s a small one and they’ve got a ways to go, it is definitely a triumph,” Mendolsohn said. “They’ve spent 10 years trying to get a win and they got a win.”
It was also difficult for them to find a contractor willing to do the work for such a small amount, Mendolsohn said.
The United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties paid for a study of the structure and they were told “it’s very sound and worth restoring,” she said.
The home serves as the society’s logo.