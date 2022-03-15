The old mining town of Carlisle, New Mexico, is the destination for the Graham County Historical Society’s Spring Trek 2022.
The hike is on March 19; anybody who wants to go should meet at the Safford Bowl parking lot at 9 a.m.
Located in the Steeple Rock mining district, Carlisle is close to the Arizona-New Mexico border; the closest town is Duncan. Carlisle contributed much to Graham County history and economy and is a mine that is still active today, although many remnants of the old town are long gone. There is a small cemetery there.
We will be discussing the history of Carlisle and the significance of its mining activities. A young man named Herbert Hoover, a mining engineer, worked at Carlisle for a time. He would go on to become the president of the United States. Hoover specialized in making mines more efficient and profitable.
We will also be discussing the activities of another young man who served briefly as a Grant County, New Mexico, deputy sheriff. He was assigned to keep the peace in Carlisle, which like many other mining towns could at times become rowdy. The deputy soon became involved in a shootout in which another man was shot and ultimately succumbed to his wounds. This deputy would go on to become the sheriff of Graham County.
Access to Carlisle is by a winding, single-lane road in the mountains northeast of Duncan. The road is in good shape and can be traversed by two-wheel-drive vehicles. The road is still used by mining equipment and haulage trucks.
As with all types of excursions one must take certain essentials, including but not limited to the following:
1. Sufficient amount of water for each person.
2. Food, snacks, drinks etc.
3. Proper attire and clothing to prepare for varying weather conditions. (It can be quite cool and windy in March). We will also be changing elevations as we travel. Dressing in layers is recommended.
4. Cameras and binoculars are useful for observation and recording your excursion.
5. There are no restroom facilities in this area, so provide your own toilet paper.