1-05-23 Photo Hobbs swearing in.jpg

Gov. Katie Hobbs is sworn into office on Jan. 5 at the Arizona Capitol Mall. She is Arizona's 24th governor and its fifth female governor.

Arizona received national attention for its divisive, often brutal politics before, during and after the Nov. 8, 2022, U.S. general election.

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s new governor, said she will have an open-door policy. She also said in so many words said she will have little tolerance for those who make conspiracy claims with little or no merit, and have been a hallmark of many Republican candidates.

1-05-23 Photo military folks in audience.jpg

Members of the U.S. military were among those honored as VIPs during inauguration ceremonies for Gov. Katie Hobbs and other state officials on Jan. 5.
1-05-23 Photo stage inauguration.jpg

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, at podium, leads in the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the Jan. 5 inauguration for Arizona's top elected officials.
1-05-23 Photo state cops.jpg

Several Arizona State Troopers were on duty during inauguration ceremonies at the Arizona Capitol Mall on Jan. 5. They were accompanied by several Phoenix police. The only protesters, about a dozen, who supported Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were hundreds of yards away from the ceremonies.

