Several Arizona State Troopers were on duty during inauguration ceremonies at the Arizona Capitol Mall on Jan. 5. They were accompanied by several Phoenix police. The only protesters, about a dozen, who supported Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were hundreds of yards away from the ceremonies.
Arizona received national attention for its divisive, often brutal politics before, during and after the Nov. 8, 2022, U.S. general election.
Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s new governor, said she will have an open-door policy. She also said in so many words said she will have little tolerance for those who make conspiracy claims with little or no merit, and have been a hallmark of many Republican candidates.
Hobbs, a Democrat, was emphatic in her inauguration speech that she will work with Republicans as well as was Democrats.
Hobbs was sworn in on a chilly late morning Jan. 5. at the Arizona Capitol Mall. Joining her in being sworn into office were other candidates who successfully won elections for Arizona’s top offices.
A boisterous, supportive crowd of thousands attended cheered for Hobbs and fellow Democrats Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes.
Republican State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Superintendent of Schools Tom Horne were also sworn in to what could best be described as polite applause.
Hobbs emerge victorious in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake, who has yet to concede her loss. Hobbs beat Lake by more than 17,000 votes. Political observers declared that a slim margin.
Lake, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has made several court challenges of election results, saying the election was stolen from her. Despite her many legal challenges none of them have been fruitful.
The race for attorney general was tighter still. Democrat Mayes very narrowly won, by about 270 votes over Republican challenger Abe Hamadeh. He, too, has challenged the vote result. But a recount determined Mayes did indeed win.