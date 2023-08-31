Clifton may be the Greenlee County seat, and Morenci may be the focal point of the county's largest private-sector employer, but when it comes to things agrarian, the county's epicenter has long been the town of Duncan.
That will be underscored again from Sept. 14-17, when the annual county fair will take place at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan.
There will be a great deal to do as in see, taste, experience and enjoy overall. Some of the action will be traditional activities such as junior livestock auctions, live music and plenty to eat from food vendors and the ever-popular 4-H food booth: hamburgers, burritos and more.
Fair director Lendsey Basteen said farming and ranching will have a high profile at this year's event, whose theme is "Home on the Range."
"We are really going to try to have a good fair," she said. "We want to promote agriculture."
At the center of that effort, of course, is the annual large and small animal competitions and auctions, proceeds from which typically help fund future animal projects for students still in school, as well as more than a few college educations.
But the fair's rural focus doesn't stop there. There will also be a number floriculture and horticulture exhibits on display, as well as farrier, roping and Dutch oven classes; craft- and butter-making exhibitions, and more.
Admission to the fair on opening day will be free. The fairgrounds will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 with some preliminary events, including a pet show, an ice cream social sponsored by Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative, and a salsa and tortilla contest.
The Great Northern Carnival Zone will also be open that Thursday with an expanded number of rides and attractions from 2022. Basteen a common misconception last year was that there were no carnival rides at last year's fair because there was no Ferris wheel.
"Some people arrived at the fairgrounds and didn't see a Ferris wheel, so they turned around and left," Basteen said.
There will be a Ferris wheel this year, she confirmed.
Greenlee is such a small fair compared to others in the state that it doesn't meet the minimum attendance most of the larger carnival outfits require, Basteen said. Great Northern Carnival is a smaller operation with more flexibility that she said has gone "above and beyond" in helping Greenlee County stage its fair.
"They been like family to us," Basteen said.
Friday, Sept. 15, is when all the activities beginning to go full bore. The day includes such down-home activities as a watermelon-eating contest. There will, of course, be a wide variety of food and drinks and many kinds of sweets.
Vendors offer items with a western theme such as bolo ties, walking sticks and jewelry.
One of the top features at the fair is the great many things to see in the exhibition hall. There will be artwork by local folks, quilts and many jars of homemade preserves. Exhibitors and vendors will be in the large room adjacent to the exhibition hall. Some of the booths offer informational items. In the past, the Greenlee County Health Department has always had information offering answers about general questions regarding personal health. The department has for years also offered free flu shots.
Friday night includes presentations by the Greenlee County Cowbelles.
"The county fair just wouldn't be the same without the Cowbelles," said Duncan native Richard Lunt, who is also a county supervisor representing the Duncan district. "The Cowbelles are and have always been a very important part of the fair. It's fair to say they represent much of the county's history."
Lunt said Daisy Mae Cannon, who passed away about two years ago "will be missed, very, very much. She represented the heart and soul of the Cowbelles and Greenlee."
Daisy Mae would dress in pioneer-style women's clothing — bonnet and long dress — and, standing by a genuine chuckwagon, she would teach people about cooking in the pioneer days. One item she always used was a Dutch oven. It was good for cooking a great many things, among them were biscuits.
"And they were always mighty good," Lunt said with a big smile. "I loved them and I know a lot of folks who tried her cooking didn't go away disappointed."
Lunt recalled how Daisy Mae and husband Joe owned and operated a cattle ranch for a great many years. "They were the real thing when it came to knowing the cattle business.," Lunt said. Joe also passed away in recent years.
Livestock have always been a key part of the fair. That includes larger stock such as cattle, sheep and goats. There is also room for smaller animals such as poultry and rabbits. For folks such as Rafe and Naomi Clancy, it is a family affair. Their three children, all boys, raise poultry that have consistently earned blue ribbons and other awards. They will be at this year's fair.
What would a county fair be without a rodeo? The Grand Canyon Rodeo will fit the bill beginning on Friday night and again on Saturday night.
The other important county fair event is a parade. The Kempton Chevrolet Fair Parade kicks off Saturday with an 8 a.m. procession that begins in front of the Ranch House Restaurant and trails on to the area around the Duncan High School football field.
For additional information and schedule updates, visit the fair's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GreenleeCountyFairgrounds.
