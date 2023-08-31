Fair canned goods

Greenlee County Fair canned entries in 2022 included new potatoes, hamburgers, pickled vegetables, apple pie fillings, freeze-dried strawberries and fruit juices.

Clifton may be the Greenlee County seat, and Morenci may be the focal point of the county's largest private-sector employer, but when it comes to things agrarian, the county's epicenter has long been the town of Duncan.

That will be underscored again from Sept. 14-17, when the annual county fair will take place at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan. 

Poultry

A young 4-H member shows off her rooster at the small stock show at the 2022 Greenlee County Fair in Duncan.
Business tri-fold brochure
Fair schedule
Load comments