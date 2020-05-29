It all started with an overwhelming need to do something, anything, to help.
In the days after Feb. 21, Brian Coppola, an automotive technology instructor at Eastern Arizona College, was beside himself. He'd just lost three of his Gila Institute for Technology students in a rollover crash and he and people all over Graham and Greenlee counties were heart-broken.
Then, inspiration struck. What better way to honor Kade Nelson, Mason Gann and Emmett Darnell than to restore the pickup trucks they loved so well? At the same time, the project would bring together their friends, who needed to grieve together.
Over the next several weeks, as many as two dozen Gila Institute for Technology kids spent upwards of 12 hours a day laboring over the trucks, inside and out.
On Thursday, the Darnell, Gann and Nelson families gathered across from GIFT in Thatcher to celebrate the unveiling of the newly-painted trucks along with hundreds of people who drove to the site in a seemingly never-ending parade of vehicles.
Jason McGrath, Tommy Hile, Spencer Smith and Kinsley Rapier were just a handful of kids from Duncan who made the trip to honor Emmett. They grew up with him and they proudly flew banners emblazoned with his name and 2020 from their cars and pickups.
"We wanted to represent our friend, who was a good kid," Hile, 17, said. "We wanted to show everyone how loved he was."
Smith said Emmett was like family and he always made everyone laugh.
The boys' death still seems surreal, but they feel fortunate that because COVID-19 shut down the schools, they were able to spend more time together.
They also made it a point to check in on the Darnell family, participate in fundraisers and bring dinner to the family, Rapier said.
Although the boys attended Thatcher, Pima and Duncan high schools, they had ties to several other communities, including Virden, N.M. and Willcox and those people showed up in droves Thursday.
Emmett's dad, Brent Darnell, said the fact so many people came from so far away just proves everyone in the area are true friends. Children get lost in one way or another in the big city, but that could never happen here, he said.
"It helps with the emotions, this outpouring of love," Darnell said. "It's gratifying to know they're not forgotten. Everybody's hurt. It's affected a lot of people and the hurt will never go away, but maybe it will become smaller."
People who never got to meet Emmett in person are still getting to meet him through events like these, Darnell said. It's his hope that by offering automotive scholarships in Emmett's name, he will continue to live on.
Mason's grandmother, Beth Weddle of Fort Thomas, brushed tears from her eyes while looking out at the crowd.
"It's overwhelming. It's overwhelming to see how many lives he touched," Weddle said. "His parents get messages from people all of the time who extend their condolences or share stories about how he helped them design their truck or work on their truck and they had no idea."
While every grandparent is proud of their grandchildren, Weddle said Mason truly was one of the kindest and most exceptional people she's ever known. From the time he was 3-years-old he was talking knowledgeably about big equipment and machines. He would share information the grownups around him didn't know.
In an email following the event, Mason's mom, Melanie, said, "He was a self taught truck EXPERT and truck fanatic. He was looking forward to getting a CDL so he could drive big semis. He was the best son, always a good boy and had his whole life planned out. He had big dreams and a plan to succeed. The best brother, always there for his only sister Maddie! They had a very special bond."
Weddle also said the COVID-19 shutdown was a blessing because she doesn't believe any of the kids who knew Mason, Emmett or Kade were ready to be back in school. She still worries about them and the students who survived the crash, which took place following a GIFT event in Prescott.
"I don't know if they'll ever get over it," Weddle said.
Events like Thursday's are important, though, she said.
"People just want to help and there's nothing that can be said that will take away the pain, but this helps," Weddle said.
Kade's mom, Camilee Nelson, said she can't express just how appreciative the entire family is for all of the support they've received the last couple of months.
Kade's truck was just an "old, beat-up ranch truck" that was given to him by his uncle for his 16th birthday and now it looks "amazing," she said.
"They really worked hard on it. They put a lot of time and effort and love into it," Nelson said.
Since the tragedy the family has been overwhelmed with sympathy letters and cards, fundraisers and shared memories, she said.
"As a family we so much appreciate the community and the fact they haven't forgotten our son."