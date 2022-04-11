Here’s an interesting question: With their response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are the West’s ruling elites inadvertently driving a stake into the heart of globalism?
Let’s start by examining the practical basis of globalism as it has developed in the last few decades. It’s pretty simple. Western leaders have essentially told the world, “Join us in this global trade network, using the dollar as the primary means of exchange, and we’ll put politics aside to make it work.”
That sounds like a pretty good deal, particularly if you’re a ruthless dictator. Of course, this deal was aimed in large part at Communist China, which just happens to manufacture most of the stuff that we Americans formerly made for ourselves. Xi Jinping, China’s strongman since 2012 and for the foreseeable future, is by far our favorite ruthless dictator, as least as long as he keeps shipping us every bit of plastic and pot-metal junk in Costco and Walmart in exchange for dollars.
But we like other undemocratic regimes, too. We’re crazy about the Saudi “royal family,” and other kleptocratic setups in the Middle East, as long as they sell us oil in exchange for dollars. Similarly, we turn a blind eye to rotten, abusive governance pretty much anywhere that has some industrial resource we want—all the moreso if they keep prices low by having no environmental protections, and really cheap labor. Heck, in the Congo, for example, where we get most of the cobalt that’s essential to EV battery packs, we don’t even care if it’s mostly children who do the dirty, dangerous work.
Yes, “putting politics aside” comes with some heavy moral baggage. But, luckily for us, the benefits are also great. Creating a system in which we get to trade dollars for actual goods, and others have to buy dollars first if they want to buy goods — especially oil — has been very good for America. How good? It’s hard to quantify, but some economists estimate that this advantage is worth about a trillion dollars a year to the American economy and American consumers.
Here’s the thing, though: “putting politics aside” has to mean just that for the system to survive. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Western leaders, especially Joe Biden, have made it clear that we didn’t really put politics aside at all. We’re using every political trick we can think of (we call them “sanctions”) to cripple Russia’s economy as punishment for that invasion.
Is that a good idea? Well, maybe not. It now seems likely that Vladimir Putin’s unexpected aggressive move is a carefully calculated bet that Russia can weather the hard times caused by the breakdown of the dollar-dominated global economic system, and America can’t. Right now—today — Russia, China and India are cooperating in building international trading systems with many nations, particularly in Asia, Africa, and South America, that don’t involve dollars at all. Once these systems are firmly in place, much of the world will realize that it doesn’t need America, or its debt-ridden currency, to trade for the things it desires.
Future historians may well wonder why the chief beneficiary of dollar-based globalism — America — led the way in destroying it. I’m beginning to wonder about that myself.
In this regard, it’s useful to remember this slight paraphrase of Hanlon’s Razor: “Never ascribe to malice that which is adequately explained by incompetence.” I guess we should try to enjoy the wild ride to come.