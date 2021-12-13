Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Greenlee County Jail is once again housing inmates.

After a three-week stay in Graham County’s facility, Greenlee inmates were returned to their rightful county on Sunday.

They were first moved in November to allow the county to conduct needed repair and maintenance in the Greenlee County Jail’s housing units and around the building.

Any legal paperwork, property or money belonging to the inmates was also returned to Greenlee County, according to a Sunday news release from the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the move, only about a dozen inmates were being housed in the 40-year-old Greenlee jail.

The county has been contemplating whether it should build a new facility, remodel the existing facility or send inmates to another facility outside the county.

Load comments