Come March 17, many Americans like to be a bit Irish by wearing green and treating their taste buds to an Emerald Island treat.
Try these two recipes and make your kitchen a bit more Irish for the day.
Chocolate Sponge Cake Roll with Ice Cream: It’s a favorite of Lynne Beykirch’s, who shares this recipe from a German Home Baking cookbook. It's made with mint chip or pistachio ice cream.
“Making cake rolls is enjoyable because of the variety of options available, the relative speed of preparation and the delectable results,” she said.
Ingredients
1/3 cup flour
1/3 cup slightly heaped cornstarch
3 tbsp + 2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder, divided
4 egg whites
2/3 cup sugar, divided
4 egg yolks
3 tbsp + 2 tsp. warm water
¼ cup confectioner’s sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
48 oz. container mint chip or pistachio ice cream
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease jelly roll pan, line with waxed paper and grease again. Dust with mixture of flour and a bit of cocoa.
Combine flour, cornstarch and cocoa powder and set aside.
Beat egg whites gradually adding 1/3 cup sugar and set aside.
Beat eggs yolks with flavoring and water until frothy. Gradually add remaining 1/3 cup sugar. Beat until thick and creamy.
Sift flour/cornstarch/cocoa mixture and stir until well blended.
Turn egg white mixture onto egg yolk mixture and fold together. Spread in prepared pan. Bake 12-15 minutes.
Combine 2 tbsp. cocoa powder with ¼ cup powdered sugar. While sponge cake is baking, sift sweetened cocoa powder generously over clean kitchen towel.
When sponge cake is baked, turn out onto towel and remove paper. Allow to stand 3 minutes. Roll cake and towel together. Allow to cool. Gently unroll.
Remove ice cream from container. Slice and layer over cake. Roll and cover with wax paper and set in refrigerator for serving.
Irish Coffee
This easy, five-ingredient favorite takes only 10 minutes.
Ingredients
1 cup cold heavy cream
3 tablespoons Baileys Irish Cream
½ cup Irish whiskey
4 tablespoons brown sugar
4 cups strong hot coffee (or coffee to your taste)
Directions
Combine heavy cream and Bailey’s Irish cream in the bowl of an electric mixer. Whip together until stiff and fluffy. Set aside.
Set out four large coffee mugs. Add 2 tablespoons whiskey, 1 tablespoon brown sugar and 1 cup hot coffee to each. Top with a generous layer of Bailey’s. (The whipped cream should be about 1/3 of the cup)
Drink the coffee through the cream!
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe by Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman
Celebrating their way
Mostly-Irish mom Fran Chapman suggests putting a drop of blue food coloring in ginger ale to simulate green beer for St. Patrick’s Day.
Jim Lagattuta of Tubac Jack’s restaurant in Tubac has been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day for more than 20 years and will serve corned beef and cabbage on March 17 and through the weekend.
“We’ve been pulling off this parade/charade for years. In the past we’ve had a goat, a float and a boat all painted green," he said. the parade starts about 10 a.m. and goes through the town.
Not in the mood for CB&C? Tubac Jack’s also serves their popular Green Chili Stew.