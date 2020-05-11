Ismael A. Ortega
Ismael A. Ortega of Clifton passed away on April 25, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born on August 16, 1930, in Morenci, AZ to Fortunata Andazola Ortega & Dario Ortega, Sr. with siblings Yolanda, Ida, Elida, Dario Jr., Rosie, and Miguel.
Ismael attended schools in Morenci, graduating from Morenci High School in 1950. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army on March 2, 1951, serving in Korea and earning the rank of Corporal. He served with the Alpha Company 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, and the 7th Infantry Division earning his Korean Service medal with 1 bronze service star, his UN Service Medal, and his Combat Infantry Badge. Ismael was honorably discharged on December 1, 1952.
On July 2, 1951, Ismael married the love of his life Frances Chavarria at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton, Arizona. The couple was blessed with 7 children; Elia, Toby, Anthony, Paul, Mary Ann, Trish, and Peter. Ismael enjoyed “cruising” Clifton, going to Alpine, AZ, painting ceramics, dancing, visiting Mares Bluff Memorial in Clifton, and his daily calls with his life long pal George “Columbus” Lopez. Most importantly, he loved his family.
He was a loving, humble, caring, respectful man who was always putting others first. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed giving people unusual nicknames. Ismael was a member of the American Legion Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 in Clifton, a member of the Greenlee County Historical Society, the Clifton Social Club, Knights of Columbus, and a Boy Scout Leader of Troop #35 in Morenci.
Ismael is survived by his children Elia (Luis), Toby (Esther), Anthony (Terri), Paul (Janet), Mary Ann (Chino), Trish (Chad), and Peter (JoAnn), his siblings Elida Figueroa, Dario Ortega, Jr., Rosie Ruiz, and Miguel Ortega. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and his pets Princess and Chili.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Frances, his parents Dario & Fortunata Ortega, his son, his sisters, his brothers, his grandson, and his great-grandson.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, beginning at 8 a.m. followed by the Recitation of the Rosary with the Memorial Mass starting at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery following services.
