When an opportunity arose for Bob Rivera to toss his name into the hat for Thatcher Town Council, he had second thoughts.
“I didn’t think I had a chance,” Rivera said.
Thatcher’s council seats had traditionally been held by white men. If voted in, Rivera would be the first council member of color.
“Then my wife reminded me what I would always tell our daughters any time they were thinking about trying out for a sport or running for student government and had self doubt,” Rivera said. “I’d say, ‘Give me your hand… what do you have in it?’”
Nothing.
“What do you have to lose?”
Nothing.
“Exactly. You have nothing to lose. But you could gain something in the process,” he said. “So after thinking about it for a day, I went for it.”
Rivera went on to serve 28 years on the council – 17 as mayor. He retired from politics in 2020, and has joined forces with the Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Foundation to further the same message he’d echo to his daughters: Know your roots
Michael Andazola and Guadalupe “Lupe” Muñoz founded the organization in 2015, with a mission to promote education while celebrating Hispanic culture.
When Muñoz moved to Safford, he and his wife began attending St. Rose Parish Church, where they met Rivera. The friendship led to Muñoz getting involved with the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and eventually connecting with Andazola.
Andazola, who is now a council member in Safford, recruited Muñoz to launch the foundation. Now all three men sit on the board, as well as Jesus “Chuy” Cabrera, who is a former Pima Town Council member and runs El Mesquite Taqueria; Ben Pizano; and local business owner Tina Gonzales.
“Each year we put on a celebration featuring live music, mariachi, folklórico and food,” Andazola said. “The proceeds go to scholarships for students.”
Typically, attendees have the opportunity to go to the afternoon show or the evening show, which features a large meal. Each year, the foundation gives special recognition to a family of the year and teacher of the year. It’s always held during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
But when the foundation isn’t getting into gear to put on the celebration, they’re doing community outreach.
“Once a month, we go on KATO 1230AM and give shout-outs to people who are helping our cause,” Muñoz said. “We’re looking for different ways to get involved, get the community involved and get the word out about what we do.”
This year, the foundation has raised $9,100 in scholarships. Since 2015, about $50,000 has gone toward helping students finance their education at Eastern Arizona College.
Let’s talk about race
One misconception the foundation hopes to clear up is just who their scholarships go to — they are awarded to all ethnic backgrounds.
“We believe in education. It’s for anyone that qualifies. We don’t pick the students. We just do the fundraising for the EAC Foundation and they handle the application process,” Rivera said.
The Eastern Arizona College Foundation oversees scholarship funding. The deadline for student applications was March 1. Now EAC is sifting through applications.
But nobody’s taking a rest. The Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Foundation raises money for the scholarship fund throughout the year.
According to the U.S. Census, about 30% of Graham County’s population is Latino. Although any qualified EAC student is eligible for the foundation’s scholarship, the board also hopes to demonstrate that the Latino community can be leaders and partners in the region, especially since they make up a significant part of the population.
While the topic of race and ethnicity grows exceedingly sensitive, Rivera isn’t afraid to have uncomfortable conversations.
When the Foundation picked Herman “BB” Andrews, an African-American, as teacher of the year, members of the Latino community questioned why a non-Latino person was selected.
“We invite them to come in for an open conversation, you know? We then just lay down our mission and educate them,” Muñoz said. “There are always going to be people that are going to push against some of the things that we do. So, we try to be level-headed, have a discussion and have open communication.”
Preserving culture
The foundation is working toward finding a location for its headquarters. Ideally, there will be enough space to also host a mariachi and folklórico school.
For now, the foundation continues to emphasize the importance of celebrating one’s culture.
“Young people are losing their culture and traditions,” said Muñoz. “We’re hoping to instill a sense of pride and restore that connection to Hispanic culture.”