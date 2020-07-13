James Shae Davis
James Shae Davis or Shae as he was known by all, a resident of Safford, entered into rest unexpectedly at his home Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 47.
Shae was born June 22, 1973 in Morenci to Denise Pace Davis Rhodes and Frank Davis. He was an adventurous, sweet, and fun kid. Shae described fond childhood memories of working on his grandparent’s ranch and the Conner Ranch in Mule Creek. He loved cars and was an excellent mechanic and heavy equipment operator. Shae had a kind heart and was known to be very generous, even at times when he didn’t have much to give. He loved the outdoors. Shae loved to tease and make people laugh.
Shae is survived by: his parents, Denise and Michael Rhodes and Poncho and Anna Davis; his sisters, Michelle Rhodes, Shannon (Rhodes) Seballos, Dally Sue (Davis) Sexton, Frances Davis; and his brother, Nate Davis; his step-children, Saraya and Randon Ray; his grandma, Norma Davis and grandpa, Gerald Pace. Shae was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Barbara Pace, James (Jim) Davis and Peggy and Erwin Crotts.
A private family Celebration of Shae’s Life will be conducted Saturday morning, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley” by Pastor David Chapman of The River Community Church of Safford. Concluding services will follow in the Sheldon Cemetery.
The family asks those who would desire to attend the services via Facebook Live can join on Vining Funeral Home’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/viningfuneral/, Saturday morning, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m..
In lieu of flowers it is suggested to render an act of kindness to someone in need in Shae’s memory.
