Jedediah Conagher George, age 28, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was born February 14, 1993 in Silver City, New Mexico.
Jedediah’s life was far too short, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of his existence far exceeded the quantity of time in which he lived it. He was a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many. He excelled as a machinist at the Freeport Mines in Morenci, Arizona challenging himself to build precision parts. His presence was often the life of the party and if he was laughing it was guaranteed those around him were laughing as well. He loved pranking his friends and family. He spent his time rebuilding old cars and boats, always looking for his next challenge or project. He loved traveling, and discovering new places, whether that be across the country with his parents in Ireland or hiking local trails searching for lost treasures and panning for gold. He enjoyed boating, camping, and hunting trips with his family and friends. He loved with all his heart and was always willing to go out of his way to help anyone in need. Jedediah had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to those around him and such a bright future. The world is a lesser place without his presence. His passing leaves behind a void in the lives of those that loved him that will never be filled.
He is the youngest of three beloved children to Elvin and Lorrie George of Silver City. Besides his parents he leaves behind his sisters Desirae and Whitney, brother-in-law Jason Holden and five nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Gracie Dayley; paternal grandparents, Elgar and Lupe George; Cecil Waldrip, whom he loved like his grandfather. Jedediah will be deeply missed by everyone who loved him.
A Celebration of Life service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 19 at 11 am at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Rafael Higuera officiating. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.