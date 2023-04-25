Timothy Schultheis

The trial of a South Carolina man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 12-year-old Safford girl last year is set to take place in Tucson in June. But there’s a strong possibility the case will be resolved before then.

Timothy Mikell Schultheis, 24, who also goes by Jackson Oden, faces two sex trafficking charges — transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. 

