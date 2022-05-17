The upcoming Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series will unite rodeo families from Southern Arizona to Silver City, New Mexico, in their shared appreciation for the sport.
“It kind of brings all these groups of people that otherwise wouldn’t get together, and it brings them all together to do something that the kids think is fun,” said Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series Board Member Kassi Mortensen. “It’s a fun event and then they get to win prizes at the end, which is an extra bonus.”
The 15th annual Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series kicks off May 21, at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan. Participants accumulate points over the series, culminating in the finals held during the Greenlee County Fair on Sept. 16.
Events include steer riding, roping, team roping, barrel racing, flags, poles, leadline and goat tying.
There are events for five age groups from 5 to 18, so even the tiny tots will get a chance to put their rodeo talents on display.
“We have some, under a year old or a year to 2 years old, that can hold on to a saddle, so they can do the lead line because they’re just hanging on,” Mortensen said.
The non-profit youth rodeo series receives a bulk of its funding through the United Way. Since the 2020 series was canceled due to the pandemic, the rodeo gave out more prizes than usual in 2021, and still has excess funds that will go toward prizes for most participants this year.
“Last year, everybody got something. As long as they came to two rodeos at all, they got something,” Mortensen said. So we gave away jackets, and then we gave away saddles, and hats and all kinds of stuff. So it worked out really good... Now that we’ve got it built up, we should be able to keep doing that.”
There are 34 sponsors and concession sales are turned over to various organizations, so the money goes to good causes.
Aside from bringing kids and ranching families from the region together, Mortensen believes the rodeo series can lead to future opportunities for rural children and teens.
“This is something that can get them into college. They can get college rodeo scholarships, or they can go on and do things with this a little bit easier than trying to be a pro athlete,” she said.