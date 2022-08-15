Kids celebrate reading milestone

A brother and sister have tripled the number of Duncan area children who have finished 1,000 books before kindergarten this year.
Colten Sanchez, 5, and sister Callie, 3, join 5-year-old Locryn Blake in reaching the milestone since the Greenlee County Library System introduced the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program in October 2021. Some 70 children signed up for the program at the time, Greenlee County Librarian Karen Soohy said.
Every time they read 100 books, the children get their photo on the library bulletin board and on the library Facebook page.
As a result of their accomplishment, kindergartners Colten Sanchez and Locryn Blake launched their academic careers on Aug. 10 by joining Duncan Elementary Principal Steve Korzan for lunch.
After lunch, the boys received a certificate of achievement and a bag of prizes from Ashlee Germaine, the Duncan Library director, for reaching their goal. Korzan also presented Callie Sanchez with her certificate.
The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program was created by the 1000 Books Foundation. GCLS was awarded a Library Science and Technology grant to help fund the purchase of a collection of books for both Duncan and Clifton Libraries for ages 0-5. The project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Colten and Callie’s mom, Jackie Sanchez, described 1000 Books as an amazing program to help the next generation become a reading generation.
“It brought out the love of reading in our son,” she said. “It also helped him retain knowledge of things that were read to him. He was also able to read some small books on his own which he could not do before this program.”
Sanchez said daughter Callie’s favorite book was “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”
“The 1000 books before Kindergarten Program helped Callie form a love of reading even more than she already had,” she said. “I love that it encourages the whole family to get involved and help the child reach their goals.”
Parents can still sign up their children for the continuing program at either the Duncan or Clifton library, Soohy said.