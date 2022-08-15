Kids celebrate reading milestone

CLOCKWISE FROM FRONT: Callie Sanchez, 3; Colten Sanchez, 5, and Locryn Blake, 5, hold up their certificates for having completed the Greenlee County Library's 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

A brother and sister have tripled the number of Duncan area children who have finished 1,000 books before kindergarten this year.

Colten Sanchez, 5, and sister Callie, 3, join 5-year-old Locryn Blake in reaching the milestone since the Greenlee County Library System introduced the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program in October 2021. Some 70 children signed up for the program at the time, Greenlee County Librarian Karen Soohy said.

