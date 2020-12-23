Every year, the Eastern Arizona Courier prints youngsters' unedited letters to Santa. Here are a few that came in past our deadline for the Dec. 23 edition.
Dear Santa My name is Kylo. I am 4 years old. I want a bike.
Dear Santa, I know I'm kind of late in writing my letter. I haven't been as good this year, but I hope I can still get what I want for Christmas. This Christmas I only want two things. What I want is an apple watch and the lego harry potter castle. Thank you. Merry Christmas - Valeria Torres
Happy New Year Merry Christmas Dear Santa Ive tried to be good all year like a folbine sworb, and my little brother wants a truc o truck Ty Bell