They spent the morning rotating among tables. At one, they practiced counting using tiny foxes and unicorns. At another, they drew letters in containers of salt and at another they traced their letters and numbers with a pencil. No matter where they sat, they excitedly showed off their new skills.
Over an eight-day period at Duncan Elementary School 17 soon-to-be kindergarteners recently gained a glimpse of what life has in store for them when they start school.
They were participants in the four-year-old Duncan Kindergarten Camp, a program funded by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and Graham-Greenlee First Things First. For 2 1/2 hours a day the kids sat in their future kindergarten class with their future teacher and her aide and learned basic skills. Their parents took turns joining in during the second week and at the end, each of the munchkins were sent home with a $30 kit of tools they can use in the weeks leading up to their first day of school.
Similar camps are scheduled to be held in Pima and Solomon later in the summer. All three camps are the result of a $25,000 grant that pays for teachers, teachers aides, healthy snacks, the kits, supplies, people who will test the children to gauge the impact of the program and Paulette LeBlanc, who helped secure the grant for the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office and helps facilitate the program.
The whole purpose of the camp is to get kids ready for kindergarten both educationally and socially. In Duncan, where there are no preschools, children whose parents don’t qualify for the HeadStart program can be at a disadvantage, LeBlanc said.
“The Kindergarten Camps are a small, but very impactful way of making a difference in kindergarten readiness,” LeBlanc said. “We want to help level the playing field.”
Everyone involved in the program wants to give the children all the help they need so they can succeed in kindergarten and beyond, she said.
“We firmly believe and the studies show that whatever happens to a child before the age of 5 follows them their whole life,” she said.
Melanie Hilton is the kindergarten teacher at Duncan Elementary.
“What’s nice about these two weeks is there’s no pressure about having to get to the real curriculum,” Hilton said. “We get to spend working on routines and how things work in the classroom.”
Last year, because the kids didn’t get to go to Kindergarten Camp because of COVID-19, Hilton said she had to spend a great deal of time at the beginning of the year teaching the kids how to conduct themselves at school. For example, they had to learn how to sit properly, lineup for recess and acclimate to the schedule.
“A lot of the kids haven’t been in a group of 20 before so they’re not used to having to wait their turn to talk or walk to a cafeteria,” Hilton said.
The kids who have been to Kindergarten Camp already have the routine down by the first day of school and they tend to teach their counterparts, she said.
The skill levels of the children who attend the camp vary wildly, Hilton said. This year 15% of the kids recognized their name on the first day, roughly 60% recognized the first letter of their name and the rest didn’t recognize any part of their name, she said. By the end of the camp, all knew their names in written form.
Most of the kids could count up to five on the first day, but many didn’t recognize that one object equals the number one, she said.
Statewide, students in rural communities often don’t go to preschool and Duncan is no different, Hilton said. This year’s group seemed more than ready to tackle kindergarten, though. Most of them quickly took to sitting and listening to stories, sharing, raising their hands and saying goodbye to their parents without any issues, she said.
When the children said goodbye to “Miss Melanie” at the end of the camp they did so carrying a bag filled with a cookie tray and salt so they could practice writing their letters, magnetized letters, a set of numbers, a set of shapes, books, oversized crayons and pencils, a drawing pad, Play-Doh and age-appropriate scissors.
The hope is their parents, having become familiar with all of the items during camp, will continue to use them with the kids up until school starts, LeBlanc said.
“In August we’ll ask for all of the parents’ opinions and get their feedback,” she said. “We want to know which materials they used more often so we can improve the program every year.”
And, as always, they’ll also be testing all of the children to see if there’s a difference between those who attended the program and those who didn’t, LeBlanc said.
“But, the test results always show this program does make a difference,” she said.