Calling all incoming kindergarteners who will be 5 by August 31! Duncan Elementary School is hosting Kindergarten Summer Camp May 24–27 and June 1-4 from 9-11:30 a.m. There is no charge for the program. Healthy snacks will be served. Parents are asked to call the school (928) 359-2471 or stop by the office to register their child.
The goal of the camp is to ensure all children will enter school ready to succeed. Miss Melanie, kindergarten teacher, will offer fun learning activities that strengthen early literacy and math skills. Most of all, the children will become familiar with their new teacher, new friends, and the school campus. Parents will be asked to participate in some of the activities during this 8-day camp and will receive a kit with educational materials for use with their children during the summer.
This program is funded through the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and Graham-Greenlee First Things First.