Teams of seventh and eighth graders from five different school districts across both Graham and Greenlee counties assembled at Thatcher Middle School’s library on Wednesday to play the opening game of this year’s Knowledge Bowl.
The Knowledge Bowl asks teams of seventh and eighth graders representing Pima Junior High, Thatcher Middle School, Safford Middle School, Fairbanks Middle School in Morenci and Duncan Junior High students to answer, as a team, a rapid fire series of questions from a diverse array of topics. From literature, to history, science, math and even ornithology (that’s the study of birds), the students are first tasked with answering 60 multiple choice questions in 45 minutes and then a series of 30 rapid fire questions asked out loud in 30 minutes.
Questions like, “Which body of water separates Venezuela from the Dominican Republic?” Answer, the Caribbean Ocean.
And, “The purchase of this territory in 1867 increased the size of the United States by nearly 20%?” Answer, Alaska.
“It’s like playing trivia,” said Renee Ajeman, the strategic reading teacher at Thatcher Middle School and the coach for Thatcher Middle School’s Knowledge Bowl team. “Some of these questions, I’m amazed they know the answers.”
To prepare, Ajeman said her team gets together multiple times a week.
After combining the scores from both rounds, the team that answers the most questions right wins. After five games, one hosted at each team’s school, the two teams with the most points advance to the championship.
“They just love it, they love the challenge,” said Chantel Allen about her two kids, eighth grader Ridge and seventh grader Brecklynn, both on the Thatcher team.
The teams from each school are split into “A” and a “B” teams of five students each, plus two alternate players. Ridge is on Thatcher’s A team, Brecklynn on the B team.
“It’s great, (they’re) coming together and putting their brains together,” Chantel said.
Along with the fun and simultaneous academic value of the bowl, both Ajeman and Safford Middle School’s coach, Bill Black, said the sense of community and support created is just as important.
“They find a place here where they belong,” Ajeman said about the students who join Knowledge Bowl.
“It’s often kids that don’t fit in, and this is kind of their home,” Black said.
Black, a government teacher at Safford Middle School, has been coaching Safford’s Knowledge Bowl team for 16 years now.
The teams are organized and assembled differently by each school, some classes are elective at their schools, others are after school extracurricular activities. Black said he organizes his team by often asking his students which students excel in their other classes, or which kids are just fountains of knowledge and trivia.
“My job as a coach is to put together a group of kids that really work together,” Black said.
Black said he tries to teach his team the value of teamwork. He also gets them to recognize their teammates’ expertise so they can use it to their advantage, like any team would.
During the Knowledge Bowl, the ambiance and emotions in the room feel like the emotion and energy of a school sports game.
“Here you come to exercise your brain,” said Raylyn Chee, a sixth grade reading teacher at Fairbanks Middle School in Morenci and the school’s Knowledge Bowl coach.
Along with her coaching duties, Ajeman also emceed the event and read of the questions and subsequent answers for the second round of the event. Once Ajeman asked the question, the teams had 30 seconds to try to formulate an answer. Once those 30 seconds were up, Ajeman read the correct answer, after which, a wave of both excited and disappointed “Ahhs” or “Yes!” swept across the room as the teams either figured out they got the right answer, or a wrong one.
Billy Jackson, an eighth grade history buff on Safford’s team, said after the first round he was feeling good, but a little worried about his team’s points at that point in the game.
Jackson said he got interested in history after learning about the American Revolution at school. Soon after he started reading about history independently.
One of the questions during the second round happened to be, “What war started with the ‘Shot heard round the world’?” Answer, the American Revolution.
“He didn’t sleep much last night. He was very excited,” said Lora Jackson, Billy’s mom. “It helps him grow a lot. The more you can read about history, the better.”
For science and math buff Vincent Weathers, eighth grader on Pima Junior High School’s team, the Bowl was a little stressful, but still fun as well.
While there were a number of science and math questions asked, Weathers said, for the next game in the series, he’ll start learning more “random” historical facts.
“It was fun,” Weathers said, but, “it’s random.”
When the final scores were tallied up, both of Thatcher’s teams made first place.
The key to success, said Brecklynn, is checking your answers with your team twice.
Having “a lot of different people with different know how” on your team, is how Ridge described the key to success in the Knowledge Bowl. “It’s half listening to each other and half screaming at each other.”