FORT THOMAS — The Lady Apaches softball team opened their season with two straight losses. After a rainy and muddy back-and-forth ball game, the Apaches were able to come from behind to beat the Lady Bearcats.
Fort Thomas beat Ray 19-18 on Wednesday.
“We feel pretty good, we had a rough game yesterday, but we bounced back and came together as a team," said Fort Thomas' Kyla Haws.
Haws finished the game with a solo home run, three runs, and two hits.
Apaches player Chase Stanley scored the game-winning run for the Apaches' first win of the season.
“I told the girls towards the end, to keep playing and that you got to trust yourself, and you need to work hard,” said Fort Thomas head coach Lee Haws.