The town of Clifton may be poised to operate its own wastewater treatment plant for the first time in roughly 35 years, the result of a land swap in the works with Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FMI), Town Manager Rudy Perez said last week. About a year and half ago, he said, the town received funding through a 50 percent forgivable loan through Arizona's Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA), contingent on entering into a long-term lease with FMI or the purchase or acquisition. of the wastewater treatment plant.
The town and FMI are undergoing negotiations to trade the currently inoperative wastewater treatment plant located at 780 S. Coronado Blvd. for two areas of town-owned land, a parcel on the corner of Riverside and U.S. Highway 191 adjacent to the San Francisco River, and a part of the old Clifton High School football field: Perez said FMI already owns roughly two-thirds of the second parcel.
A land exchange agreement was presented to the Town Council in July, and during an Aug. 11 council meeting, the document was further reviewed.
“(There was) concern from two of our councilmembers about some language in the land exchange document regarding water rights,” Perez told The Copper Era last week. “They (FMI) agreed to remove any mention of any water rights, which satisfied the council,” he added. FMI told the town that the language was boilerplate.
“Bottom line is that they’ve agreed to remove the water rights verbiage,” Perez said.
An additional concern brought up by the council was the desire to get all three parcels appraised to determine the market value of the properties. “FMI is getting the appraisals,” Perez said, which will be shared at the next Town Council meeting on Sept. 8. If the two properties are worth more together than the wastewater plant, FMI has agreed to give up to $10,000 in compensation to adjust the balance, Perez said. FMI also stated that if the treatment plant is valued higher than both properties combined, they will not seek additional funds from the town of Clifton. “FMI is willing to just waive that,” Perez said.
Perez said that the decision to swap properties “was mutual.”
“The original draft was submitted by FMI,” he said.
For the past few decades, FMI has handled all of the effluent from the town of Clifton, pumping it up to Morenci and treating the water there.
“At one time it was a lease,” Perez said, “and it was with Phelps-Dodge. ... That lease has expired and it’s been a handshake agreement. It’s been probably 30, 35 years.
“Right now, they’re doing us a huge favor,” he added.
For the past five years, FMI has not been using the wastewater plant in Clifton due to needed repairs. Instead, lift pumps carry the town’s effluent uphill to be treated in Morenci.
“The mine actually uses the effluent,” Perez said. “We’re not charging for that.”
Asked if Freeport purchases wastewater from other Arizona locations, Martha Lujan, manager of environmental services for FMI Morenci, replied that she could not answer that as she is not familiar with other FMI sites.
"We are not in a position to give interviews to the newspapers," she said, adding that if the Copper Era emailed her a list of questions she would try to find the appropriate contacts to address them that way.
When asked if the town will continue to give away its wastewater once it takes over processing, Perez said, “I know other cities and towns charge for that,” but he wasn’t certain if Clifton would.
A call to Morenci Water and Electric, which services the town of Clifton, found that the water rate is $0.085 for the first 30 gallons, $0.203 for the next 50 gallons, and $0.261 up to 81 gallons and beyond.
Employee Debbie Medina was polite but careful, stating “We’re not really allowed” to talk to anyone about the water system.
According to the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association, treated wastewater became a commodity in 1973. In 1989, Arizona law ruled that cities and towns had the right to use their wastewater as they saw fit, instead of directing it back to rivers as many other states do. Currently, there are 11 reclaimed wastewater sellers in Arizona.
An Arizona water and wastewater rates dashboard put together by the University of North Carolina’s Environmental Finance Center puts Clifton’s median sewer bill at $33.10, based on a usage of 7,500 gallons. The population of Clifton is close to 3,700 people and the average house household size is 3.19 persons. Based on those numbers, monthly wastewater usage is 8.7 million gallons. If 1 million gallons is 3.07 acre-feet, that’s about 26.7 acre-feet of water.
The Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station began purchasing effluent from the city of Pheonix and surrounding areas to cool the nuclear generators. In 1982, the price of water was $58 per acre-foot of water, expected to be $300 per acre-foot by 2026.
“The global water and wastewater treatment market is projected to grow from $301.77 billion in 2022 to $489.07 billion by 2029,” according to Fortune Business Insights.