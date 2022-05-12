Safford-area letter carriers will join their colleagues around the nation in participating in the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The event is Saturday, May 14.

On that day, you can leave donations of non-perishable food items next to your mailbox ahead of your regular mail delivery time. Donations will go directly to local food banks in Southern Arizona.

This is be the 30th anniversary of the national event.

The most needed items: canned beans, oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, canned tomato products, canned chicken and tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, rice, pasta and canned vegetables.

