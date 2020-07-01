Good news is hard enough to find, so when great news comes along it is time to stand up and take notice.
The following few words are intended to show my unwavering support and admiration for all those involved in the upcoming Duncan July 4th celebration.
Billed as “The Biggest Small Town 4th of July” the Town of Duncan is making an unmistakable statement: In commemoration of the anniversary of the day in 1776 when Independence was declared by our Continental Congress.
This heroic event was the culmination of planning, strategizing and partnership building, much like the Biggest Small Town 4th of July.
Any bold choice, such as this celebration, is bound to attract opposition. But they are far overshadowed by those who see a bigger picture than the obvious.
Moving forward with this celebration is arguably the best cross-section of parents, grandparents, residents and non-residents possible.
This brave majority is gently holding firm to hold this all-day fun observation of Hope, of Thanks and the very embodiment of Freedom. They are exercising our freedom to gather, our freedom to pursue happiness, to worship as we choose — and to fulfill the promise of free people to speak out.
We can all have a great time yet still embrace safe practices of social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands often — and staying away from the event if you do not feel well.
From 6 a.m. until after the sun fades over the horizon, this July 4th belongs to our Freedom Organizers, the committee of 17 some people who have stepped up to create an all-day festivity with activities for all ages, food, entertainment and of course fireworks.
Thank you Freedom Organizers of Duncan for shining this enormous bright Light of Hope on Greenlee County.
— Ákos Kovach, Greenlee County resident