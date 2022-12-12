Duncan Library

A recent grant award will allow the Greenlee County Library branch in Duncan offer adult cooking classes and acquire kitchen equipment that will be available for loan.

The Greenlee County Library branch in Duncan hopes to set community members on the path to healthier eating habits through a grant it will use to acquire kitchen equipment for loan in combination with providing related educational activities.

Duncan librarian Ashlee Germaine said the library’s new Feed the Body, Feed the Mind program is being funded through the AZ Librarians Enhancing Resilience in Rural Communities Initiative, a partnership between the Arizona Library Association and the University of Arizona Center for Rural Health. The Duncan Library was one of several small, rural community libraries that were recently awarded $5,000 mini-grants to support the implementation of projects aimed at reducing health and health-related disparities in their communities.

