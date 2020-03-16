CLIFTON – A heated debate over the institution of a bed tax saw no resolution at this month’s meeting of the Clifton Town Council.
Near the end of the afternoon’s agenda items, a topic for discussion or action was proposed by Vice Mayor Barbara Ahmann for the imposition of a bed tax.
Also sometimes referred to as a hotel tax or lodging tax, the bed tax is a charge issued to out-of-town travelers who rent accommodations for a period of less than 30 days. It exists as a way to generate revenue for cities and towns without levying taxes on citizens since it’s passed on to the consumer.
Neighboring Safford reserves a portion of its bed tax funds for the operation of its Chamber of Commerce. Neighboring Willcox also had a bed tax until last year when the town ended its contract with the chamber, and with it 45% of their bed tax funds.
The conversation became animated over the proposal quickly as Mayor Luis Montoya attempted to play Devils Advocate to Ahmann. The vice mayor noted the tax would not be thrust upon the local business and property owners, but Montoya countered, “If, because of the tax, even one person decides they’d rather get a room in Safford instead, then that burden gets passed on to the owners. That one room is revenue they otherwise would have had.”
Ahmann remained skeptical of the scenario, and Montoya pointed to another concern, the amount of revenue that would actually be generated. While there are several hotels within Clifton that would generate bed tax, many of the people residing in those rooms aren’t tourists or people passing through, but long term residents like mine contractors who rent the rooms for periods exceeding 30 days, exempting them from the tax.
Councilman Ray West said that given the opportunity, he would also have a lot to say on the subject of the bed tax, but that discussions would take a sizable amount of time. He proposed instead to table the measure and move the topic to a work session where the costs and benefits could be argued in depth before bringing it to a vote. The council voted to consider the matter at a later date.
According to the Arizona Office of Tourism, the City of Safford imposes a 5% bed tax, Thatcher and Duncan’s taxes are at 3%, and Willcox has a 4% tax. Pima, like Clifton, currently doesn’t have a bed tax.