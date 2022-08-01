In light of the FBI’s recently released list of 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico and the Navajo nation, a look at local records produced additional indigenous connections for at least four people who have disappeared in Graham and Greenlee counties.
Data compiled from 2021 shows 55 missing Native American/Alaska Natives in Arizona, and around 1,037 missing people total. Arizona ranks sixth of the top 10 states with the most missing persons cases and second of the top 10 states for unresolved unidentified persons cases, with 1,983. Two percent are persons found on tribal lands.
According to Indianaffairs.org, in 2017, the top three cities with the highest number of missing or murdered indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) cases were Seattle, Albuquerque and Anchorage. The top three states were New Mexico, Washington and Arizona. According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, “Native American and Alaska Native rates of murder, rape, and violent crime are all higher than the national averages. … Data show that Native American and Alaska Native women make up a significant portion of missing and murdered individuals,” the bureau's website states.
In 2020, a total of 1,496 missing indigenous Americans were reported by FBI’s National Crime Information Center, 578 females and 918 males. There is contention around data collection and accuracy; the FBI states while law enforcement officers are required to file reports on people under the age of 21, reports for missing adults are not required.
Arizona's Seraphine Warren, whose aunt Ella May Begay disappeared in Sweetwater, Ariz., more than a year ago and remains missing, is walking to Washington to draw attention to missing indigenous Americans. As of Monday, she posted on her Facebook page that she would be in Tulsa soon. As she walks, she dedicates stretches of road to missing individuals. A GoFundMe to raise the reward for information leading to Begay’s whereabouts has brought in more than $12,000.