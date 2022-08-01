In light of the FBI’s recently released list of 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico and the Navajo nation, a look at local records produced additional indigenous connections for at least four people who have disappeared in Graham and Greenlee counties.

Although Jeffery Frederick Ervin Kolden, who went missing in 2002 in Morenci was the only person listed as an American Indian/Alaska Native, all four of the missing had a primary residence on tribal lands. Mary Lucille Sloan disappeared on a camping trip on Mount Graham in 2015, Kevin Dwayne Hardy of Central vanished in 2010, and Nancy Zoe Dennis has been missing since 2004, from Franklin.

