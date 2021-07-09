After 171 days of politicking, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a $12.8 billion state budget on June 30 that includes, among other things, a controversial tax cut for wealthy Arizonans and budgetary items that will affect the finances of local school districts and what teachers can and can’t teach in schools across the state.
“There is a recognition that the state needs to provide more resources to students with disabilities or who lives in poverty. That’s a positive,” said Pima Unified School District Superintendent Sean Rickert, about the state budget. “There is a recognition that we can do more where we can.”
Rickert explained that the budget includes an increase in the state’s funding formula used to allocate money for special education, meaning that funding for special education in the state will increase by about $50 million in the next three years.
Shane Hawkins, Fort Thomas Unified School District’s superintendent, said state funding for special education wasn’t adequate for student needs before, but with this increase in funding, “now we’re in the ballpark.”
Rickert is also excited about an increase in funding for career technical programs. Before the state budgeted for students to be able to take three years of career technical education classes, this new budget allows students to now take four years of career tech classes, one year of which can be taken after a student graduates high school.
The budget also includes initiatives that will make it easier for school districts to work with the Arizona School Facilities Board to change and upgrade school facilities like carpets and air conditioning units, Rickert said.
“If they make that process easier, it would be incredibly useful to us,” said Eldon Merrell, superintendent of Duncan Unified School District, about the changes in the way that the state facilities board will work with school districts.
Merrell said the district often struggles with figuring out how to pay for necessary maintenance projects and repairs and upgrades to things like roofs, heating and cooling units and even the districts septic tank. After trying to negotiate with the state’s facility board to get funding to replace their leaking septic tank years ago, Merrell eventually just applied for and received a grant from United Way to finally fix it.
“I don’t think in Duncan, we were holding out on any increase anywhere,” Merrell said, “an increase helps, but we’re moving on whether we get it or not. Bottom line is, we don’t have a choice.”
David Woodall, Morenci Unified School District’s superintendent, said that while what he had seen of the budget was generally positive, specifically the projected increase in special education funding, there were a few things that bothered him about it. Specifically, the state legislature’s addition of an expansion of the state’s school voucher program, which diverts money from public schools to pay for private school tuition, and the state’s passing of the flat tax, which will negate some of the projected funding increases for schools from Prop 208.
Passed by Arizona voters last year, Prop 208 was set to enact a income tax increase on single people making $250,000 a year, or over, and $500,000 for couples, and then distribute that money to pay teacher salaries, career and technical education for students, and other education programs. The tax was projected to collect $800 million for schools, but now, with the legislature’s flat tax passed, the tax will collect around $500 million according to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee.
“Arizona usually plans on schools getting what they get, without anything else. Generally we’re skeptical,” Hawkins said, adding that he, nor the district, aren’t planning on using Prop 208 money until they actually see it. “We’re going to have cash on hand before we make decisions,” he added.
Recently, organizers for the Invest in Ed initiative have started to collect signatures for three different propositions that would challenge the new state tax cut plan and bring the issue to Arizona voters to ratify or not. If organizers reach their goal for signatures, the tax cut would be paused until the 2022 election.
The budget also included additions to a number of non-budgetary items, like a ban on school districts issuing mask requirements and requiring students be vaccinated against COVID-19. The budget also includes a ban on instruction that implies one ethnicity or race is inherently racist or should feel guilty because of their race or ethnicity.
The ban is seen as a part of a nationwide effort by conservative groups to ban the teaching of critical race theory theory in K-12 education. Critical race theory is an academic concept and field that studies how racism throughout American history has shaped law and public policy. It’s seen by conservative groups as divisive and racist toward white people. The new state budget specifies that teachers can be fined or have their teaching license revoked if found to be teaching lessons deemed to be involving critical race theory concepts.
“The issues around critical race theory are issues that don’t really effect rural districts,” Rickert said, adding teaching concepts of critical race theory wouldn’t be appropriate in an elementary or middle school setting anyway.
“The legislature is known to do things that aren’t always practical,” Rickert added.
“I don’t see that as a big issue,” said Woodall, “most of our teachers are pretty skilled in teaching history in a balanced way.”