The United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, which last year pumped more than $2.2 million into local non-profits, is seeing a change in leadership and in the process of handing out grants.
Denise Benton, hired in February as the organization’s grant manager, became executive director May 15. Adam O’Doherty, who had led the UWGGC since January 2019, took the CEO job at a United Way in northern Indiana earlier this year.
Benton has a degree in education and spent 21 years as a claims specialist for the Social Security Administration before retiring in November. She also served about 18 months on the United Way board.
UWGGC receives the bulk of its funding from Freeport McMoRan — the company itself and donations from employee payroll deductions, which the company matches. It also has payroll deduction set up with the City of Safford; private donations are also a big contributor.
“We always have to be mindful that we’re stewards of the money and that we answer to our donors and we need to be accountable for what’s happening with those donor dollars,” Benton said.
Earlier this year the organization changed the way it accepts grant application requests. They’ve divided the grant cycle into four parts:
Quarter 1 is for economic development grants;
Quarter 2 is education grants;
Quarter 3 is health;
Quarter 4 is for collaborative partnerships, innovative, proof of concept and less restrictive grants; and feasibility/planning grants.
This is an opportunity for those who’ve may have received grants earlier in the year to file for another grant with a new project, in some circumstances.
UWGGC is about to fund education grants and then move into health — health grant applications are open June 1 to July 1. The website has complete information (grahamgreenleeunited.org); each quarter is not necessarily three months.
The core goals of local United Ways is determined by community needs, Benton said. Locally, the focus is on education, health and increasing financial stability.
In 2021, the organization granted $2.24 million to:
• Education: $887,143: Boys & Girls Club, Eastern Arizona College & Arizona State University Early Childhood Initiatives, EAC Scholarship Foundation, EAC Commercial Driver’s License Program, EASI STREAM, Friends of Safford/Graham Library, the library, Gila Valley Arts Council, Graham County Get Ready, Graham/Greenlee Counties programs for supporting and sustaining teachers, Greenlee Art Depot, Morenci School District – Community Fitness, Pima High School Science Dept, Safford High School – Where Everyone Belongs, Thatcher Elementary and Thatcher Parents/Teachers Organization.
• Health and Human Services: $886,654: Black Cat Wrestling, Clifton Food Bank, Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary of AZ, Duncan Food Bank, Families Fighting Cancer Together, First Things First Mental Health Evaluations, Graham Health Dept, Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, Greenlee Virtual Health and Science Fair, Mt. Graham Safe House, Nalwoodi Denzhone Community, Our Neighbor’s Farm & Pantry, Pima Fire Dept, Safford Lions Community Mental Health Run, SEACUS, St. Vincent de Paul, Tooth BUDDS and Wild Horse Haven Rescue.
• Income & Economic Security: $27,000: Arizona Community Foundation-tax credit, Safford Downtown Association Art Mural and Graham County Chamber Limelight Program.
• Other projects: $439,484: Aravaipa Watershed Conservation Alliance, AYSO, Graham County Historical Society, Hispanic Heritage Fund, Safford Lions Club Field of Honor, Town of Clifton lighting project, Town of Duncan for study and the University of Arizona Cooperative extension.
In addition, UWGGC sponsors a holiday giving program: CHAP Ministries, Our Neighbor’s Pantry, Project Luke and St Vincent de Paul. Also, funds were awarded in support of COVID Relief programs to Greenlee Historical Society and MGRMC for rapid tests.