Eastern Arizona College partnered with the Eastern Arizona Science Initiative to host the seventh annual STEM Camp at Tonto Creek.
Forty-six seventh- through 10th-graders from Bylas, Duncan, Mesa, Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Ft. Thomas, and Queen Creek left May 31 for the four-day, three-night adventure.
Campers took part in a number of course, including stream and pond ecology, taught by Ethan McBride, where they took water samples and tested pH, temperature, turbidity and conductivity. Students learned the fundamentals of archery from Paul Anger with an emphasis on safety and self-discipline, and learned trust, commitment, perseverance and teamwork in a low ropes course taught by Lewis Booth.
Participants learned about the characteristics of crayfish hands-on, while Tawnie Anger led the participants in STEAM machine, where they designed and built their own contraptions designed with at least three transitions culminating in the popping of a balloon.
But it wasn’t all studying, as a short hike to Tonto Creek for swimming led to moss wars incited by Paul Anger, and a Knockerball tournament saw reigning champion Ethan McBride retain his crown against the duo of Aiden Ybarra, male champion, and Lila Millar, female champion.
Each evening the participants rotated through four STEM activities including astronomy taught by Paul Anger, ice cream chemistry taught by Becky Booth, aluminum foil boats taught by Tawnie Anger, and water wars taught by Phil and Paula McBride.
Thursday afternoon was spent at what is believed to be the largest natural travertine bridge in the world, the Tonto Natural Bridge, which stands 183 feet high over a 400-foot tunnel that measures 150 feet at its widest point.
Campers were recognized for achievements Friday morning. Mackenzie Millar won the archery competition with a score of 14 with three arrows. Aiden Ybarra was the male archery champion. Max Taylor, Camden Bryce and Cort Konrath had the most creative, functional STEAM Machine. Hope Perez, Kimber Taylor, Ada Green, and Caddy Bigler were the most successful at launching and catching foam bullets propelled out of a volumetric flask through the chemical reaction created by water and the ingredients in Alka Seltzer.
Camp staff included Lewis and Becky Booth from Duncan, Ethan McBride from Safford, Phil and Paula McBride from Thatcher, Heather Dillman from Ft. Thomas, and Paul and Tawnie Anger from Pima. These individuals taught most of the activities throughout the week. The camp was held with funding from the Rural Activation and Innovation Network through the National Science Foundation and United Way.
For further information about STEM education opportunities in your area, contact Phil McBride, dean of instruction at Eastern Arizona College (928-428-4804), or Paul Anger, director of the Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park (928-428-6260).