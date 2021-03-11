The Greenlee County Sheriff's Office is investigating $500-$600 worth of vandalism that took place the weekend of March 6-7 at Loma Linda Park.
Greenlee County Public Works Manager Tony Hines said staff members arrived at the park March 9 and found someone had damaged the railing outside the mobile home where meetings are held and thrown rocks though a window in that building. They had also broken four or five stands put up by the library for their story walk program and broken some safety chains on playground equipment.
In addition, the vandals tried to break out a window from inside the building's restroom, but were unsuccessful, Hines said.
"We don't have a lot of damage, but it's frustrating to try to have something there for people to enjoy and have someone come along and try to destroy it," he said.
If kids are found to be responsible for the damage, he'd like their parents to have to pay restitution or he'd like the kids to be ordered to perform community restitution, Hines said.
Greenlee County Supervisor David Gomez said the county is considering offering a reward if information is provided that leads to a conviction.
Gomez calls the park, which is located within his district, his "pride and joy."
Over the years, many improvements have been made to the park, including lighting and chip-sealing along the walking track, he said.
Just a couple of years ago, a septic system was put in to replace portable toilets, he said.