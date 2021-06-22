In a word, Paul Lopez and Steven Quiroz think Kimmy Henderson is “awesome.”
Since March, Henderson has been spending eight hours a week with Greenlee County Jail inmates. Although she originally went to help the inmates prepare for GED tests, she’s since become sort of a life coach, too.
Over the past few months, she’s helped inmates understand the importance of everything from having a valid driver’s license to choosing their words carefully to keeping a calendar. She also encourages them to explore potential careers.
Lopez, 33, has been in and out of jail in large part because of drugs. The Safford resident said he’d lost touch with his children because he just didn’t know what to say to them and figured they were angry with him.
Thanks to Henderson, he’s been writing, calling and video chatting with them. She’s helping him relax and overcome his penchant for overthinking things, he said.
“I’m getting ready to be a full-time father when I get out next month,” Lopez said.
She’s also helping the him prepare for his GED test.
“Nobody’s ever took the time to do that,” Lopez said. “On the outs I always wanted to get my GED, but I never had the money or the time.”
Henderson kept explaining to him the importance of furthering his education and she persisted until he finally agreed, Lopez said.
“I can’t tell my children to go to school and do good if I don’t,” Lopez explained.
Although he graduated from Safford High School, Quiroz, 47, said Henderson has been helping him refresh his math skills and offering all sorts of advice.
“She makes everything fun and she makes us feel accepted,” Quiroz said. “We’re laughing the whole time we’re learning and that makes us want to learn more.”
More importantly, Quiroz said she’s made him feel better about himself.
“She always tells us we shouldn’t be so hard on ourselves about the things in our past and that we should take our mistakes, learn from them and apply them to have a better life,” Quiroz said.
Quiroz, who said he struggles with alcoholism, loves that Henderson is straight-forward, lives up to her word and genuinely cares about what they need.
“She asked us what we thought we were lacking, what we need,” Quiroz said. “Because she did that, she’s not hammering us with stuff we already know.”
If he has a question, Henderson will either answer it right away or research it and come back with the answer, he said. In his experience, most people simply won’t take the time for him or they make promises they don’t keep.
She’s on board
Greenlee School Superintendent Bryan Boling said the jail has offered educational program in the past but they’ve fallen by the wayside. He and his staff, Crystal Alvarez and Nicole Estrada, were talking about the needs of the inmates when Henderson’s name came up.
The Clifton resident spent more than 20 years teaching federal inmates in Safford and Los Angeles. Boling approached her and she agreed to spend Wednesday and Thursday afternoons at the jail.
Henderson is frequently in their office asking for materials for her students, Estrada said. She’s also gets print-outs from websites about everything from commercial and regular driver’s licenses, to gardening, various trades, GED preparation, learning Spanish and Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.
“The program has never been so successful before, she’s just kind of run with it,” Alvarez said.
Boling agreed.
“She’s the right person for us at the right time,” he said.
It’s not just her background that has made the program a success, Estrada said.
“She just has that inviting personality,” Estrada said. “She’s able to get them to open up and she’s really found out what they’re interested in and what they need.”
Sheriff Tim Sumner and Jail Commander Tyler Attaway said that although the current facility wasn’t built to accommodate educational, counseling and religious programming, they were determined to make sure inmates got those things. They’ve turned a 10x10 foot office into a multipurpose room.
Thanks to Boling’s office, the inmates now have access to Chromebooks they can use to learn how to type and create resumes they can download onto thumb drives and take with them when they leave, Sumner said.
Ideally, Sumner said he’d like to get inmates’ resumes into the hands of prospective employers and set up interviews before they leave the jail. The jail averages 18 prisoners a day and most of the inmates are low-level offenders, he said.
Having no job upon their release can often result in financial strain and emotional stress which can then lead to drugs, alcohol, poor decision-making and re-arrest, Sumner said.
Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier was recently given permission by the Board of Supervisors to hire a jail consultant to determine if the jail, which was built in 1978, can be remodeled or if a new facility should be built. Sumner said he would someday like to offer vocational programs to inmates, too.
Henderson said she didn’t have to think very long before accepting the position.
“I really do have a heart for it,” she said. “A lot of these people’s fall from grace started when they dropped out of school. If we can get them some success under their belt, it really helps.”
Most people are only in the jail for a short period of time, but if she can get them thinking positively about their future prospects, it could help them whether they’re going into the Arizona Department of Corrections or back out on the streets, she said.
During a recent session with Lopez and Quiroz, Henderson brought two books in for the inmates to share. One was “The Chimp Paradox,” which is about helping people become happy, confident, healthier and more successful. The other was “Difficult Conversations,” which focuses on how to discuss the most important of matters.
She spends a lot of time talking to the inmates about language and how the words we choose and how we express them make an impression. For example, she recommends inmates interested in improving their relationships with loved ones ask open-ended questions. She also recommends people think before they speak and create bullet points to ensure they get their point across, whether they’re speaking to a loved one or prospective employer.
One of her students had a habit of speaking too quickly, which came across as forceful and intimidating, Henderson said. His manner of speaking and his tattoos gave a false impression of who he was, so she has been urging him to slow down, she said.
She also frequently talks to inmates about perspectives. She uses a funnel as an example, pointing out one’s perspectives can change depending upon which end of the funnel they’re looking through.
Many inmates feel as though the rules they must follow are a punishment when, in fact, they are designed to help them.
“I tell them it’s not all about punishment, there are good people in the community and in the criminal justice system who want them to do well and want them to get over their addiction,” Henderson said. “There’s a strong sense of community in Greenlee County. This community here care about its people and not just its model citizens.”