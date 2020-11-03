It looks like the Town of Clifton has a general plan.
According to early voting results, 76 percent of Clifton's early voters approved the plan that the town devised to help guide council members as they make crucial decisions on such things as land use, transportation and economic development.
For the past two years, council members have been working on a General Plan with town residents, said Mayor Luis Montoya. After several public meetings, the plan was adopted in April.
The only thing left for voters to do was to ratify it Nov. 3. It was listed as Proposition 400 on the ballot.
In addition to land use, economic development and transportation, the 112-page General Plan delves into growth areas, housing and beautification, recreation, making a healthy community, public facilities, water resources and environmental planning.
During the process, Montoya said the town spent a lot of time analyzing what the community has and needs.
At the end, Montoya said they came to realize that when it comes to land, they need to focus on filling in sections within the town limits since the town is “landlocked.”
“There are very few areas where we can have expansion of any kind because it’s either owned by the state or the company (Freeport-McMoRan),” Montoya said.
It was determined other areas were too cost prohibitive to pursue; there are no water or sewage systems, he said.
Council members and residents also agreed the town needs to explore the possibility of creating more recreation possibilities along the San Francisco River, Montoya said.
The general plan had been posted on the town’s website for at least six months and no one had spoken ill of it, Montoya said.