Lupe M. Abeyta, of Phoenix and formerly of Morenci, entered into rest Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence with loving family surrounding her. She was 86.
Lupe was born on May 20, 1933, in New Mexico, the daughter of Cipriano and Angelita Martinez. In 1949, she married Reymundo Abeyta. They moved to Morenci, in 1951 and had seven children.
Lupe was a long-time member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Duncan. Lupe was a very loving and considerate person. A person who would help anyone in need. She loved to sew and cook for her family. She will be greatly missed by all.
Lupe leaves to mourn: her daughter, Gloria Bejarano (Joe) of Duncan; two sons, Jack Abeyta (Loretta) of Silver City and Sam Martinez (Carrie) of Duncan. She also leaves 60 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also, she leaves two brothers and a sister.
Lupe was welcomed into Heaven on March 15, 2020, by: her husband, Reymundo Abeyta; a son, Ray Abeyta, Jr; three daughters, Elsie Rosales, Sylvia Baca and Diane Herrera; and three grandchildren, Ray Serna Jr, Juan Pablo Herrera and Barbara Baca.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Lupe is currently pending for Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Mission in Duncan by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.
A Rosary and prayer offering for Lupe is currently pending for Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Mission in Duncan
A gathering of family and friends is currently pending for Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., also at St. Mary's Catholic Mission in Duncan
Complete date and times of all service information will be updated as the month of May approaches.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.