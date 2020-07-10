Lynda Sue Vaught, 76, of Huachuca City, Arizona, passed away at her home with her family at her side. Lynda was born on December 19, 1943, in Lordsburg, New Mexico to McKellip O’Neill Quinn & Evelyn Ruth O’Neal Quinn with siblings William George, Robert Neal, Shirley Marie, Sharon Luree, Carol Ann, and Johnny Steven Quinn.
Lynda attended Duncan High School and began working in the restaurant industry as a cook. In September of 1985, Lynda married LD Vaught and they brought their families together with her children Vicki Luree and George Delbert Allen.
Lynda loved to cook and was good at cooking, she also enjoyed making Christmas candy, baking, doing crafts, dancing, going to thrift stores, and reading. Her most important hobby, however, was her family and her animals.
Lynda could also be stubborn, proud, fierce, and fearless. She was strong-willed, curious, loved history, spoke her mind, and was very honest. She often said that she liked animals better than humans. Lynda was also known to say “I brought you into this world and I can take you out of it!” She was definitely a strong-willed and determined grandma.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren; Delbert (Sonia) Allen, Sheri Lyn Rogers, Shannon Mae Reynolds, Travis Reynolds, Tara Best, and Lacy Rivera. She is also survived by her siblings Bobby (Jackie) Quinn, and Shirley (Butch) Randall, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her pet dogs Lobo & Oso, and her cats Ollie, Lucifer, and Chulai.
Lynda is preceded in death by her husband LD Vaught, her daughter Vicki Reynolds, her parents McKellip & Ruth Quinn, and her siblings Bill Quinn, Johnny Quinn, Sharon Quinn, and Carol Quinn.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com