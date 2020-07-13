Manuel G. Rodriguez
A Christian gravesite burial for Manuel G. Rodriguez was celebrated on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 8 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Cemetery o fficiated by Rev. Nathaniel Mma.
Manuel peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Clifton, Arizona.
Manuel Gutierrez Rodriguez was born on April 29, 1933 in Clifton, Arizona to Manuel and Genoveva Rodriguez and was the third child of five. Manuel was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and was a longtime member of the American Legion, Lloyd C. Hill Post 28, and provided many military services to those who served.
Manuel enjoyed spending time with his family and instilled traditions of camping, vacations, holidays and his favorite passion was playing golf which he enjoyed doing. He had over 60 years of membership with the Greenlee County Country Club.
Manuel is survived by: his three children; one son, Manny Rodriguez; two daughters, Gracie (Jerry) Valenzuela and Judy Lopez; 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind two sisters, Licha and Katie.
