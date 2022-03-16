Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Knights of Columbus from Sacred Heart Church in Clifton is sponsoring a March for Life rally to support the unborn at 12:30 p.m., March 19.

The theme is “Life Begins in the Womb,” and will be held on the front steps of Sacred Heart Church.

For information or to be a speaker, contact Charles Berube at 928-651-3957 or cdberube@gmail.com.



Tags

Load comments