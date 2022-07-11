Blake Masters is surging, Mark Brnovich is fading and a third of voters still haven’t picked a favorite in the GOP U.S. Senate primary.
Those are the findings of a poll released Friday by OH Predictive Insights as early ballots were hitting mailboxes.
The survey of 515 “likely GOP primary voters” was conducted June 30 to July 2, and has a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.
The primary winner goes up against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who is unopposed in his primary.
Kelly won a special election over Sen. Martha McSally in 2020. McSally had been appointed to the seat after the 2018 death of Sen. John McCain.
Kelly joined Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in Washington, marking the first time Arizona has been represented by two Democrats in the Senate.
According to the survey:
•Masters is leading the five-man race with 25%, up from 9% in April.
•Jim Lamon is at 18%, up 2% since April.
•Brnovich, Arizona’s attorney general, is at 14%, down 7%.
•Michael McGuire remained steady at 6%.
•Justin Olson, a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission, is at 2%, down from 3% in April.
•35% of likely primary voters are undecided or declined to answer the question, down from 45% in April.
The survey was taken through live phone interviews and peer-to-peer texts.
“Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich had been the front-runner for this entire race until now,” said Mike Noble, OHPI’s chief of research. “Masters is receiving the ‘Big Mo’ at a critical time in his campaign, and Trump’s endorsement appears to be the genesis of this new-found momentum.”
Masters was endorsed by the former president in early June.
Among GOP voters who identify as Trump supporters, 38% support Masters, 14% back Lamon and 11% support Brnovich.
Trump turned on Brnovich after the attorney general refused to prosecute election officials for what the former president alleged was election fraud.
A week earlier, The Washington Post reported that Trump’s lawyers sent Brnovich a cease-and-desist letter, saying Brnovich was implying Trump backed his Senate campaign.
In several campaign mailings dating to late 2021, Brnovich has sought donations using Trump’s image while asking people to defend Trump’s legacy.
Masters is polling stronger with self-identified conservatives while Lamon has been stronger with moderates. The are essentially tied with Republicans 65 and older.
“With the wind at Masters’ back, he shouldn’t get too comfortable because the deep-pocketed Jim Lamon is staying competitive — for now,” Noble said. “With 35% of voters still undecided in this contest, Lamon still has an opportunity, although he will need to hone in his messaging. A two-point gain since April is not the best ROI.”