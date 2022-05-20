Barry Goldwater rose to prominence as the conservative voice that led to his nomination for the presidency while toiling as an Arizona U.S. senator.
While certainly influential, there were those before him that left indelible marks on Arizona. His grandfather Michael and great-uncle Joseph were early leaders in the development of Arizona commerce.
“Mike” (Michel Goldwasser) first appeared in Arizona Territory in 1860 at La Paz, on the Colorado River. Mike took on a partner operating a trading business, mainly supplying forts with crops. He would move on to establish mercantile stores in Phoenix and Prescott. He also augmented his enterprises with a freighting business.
Mike was well regarded by the citizenry, to the point of acquiring the nickname “Don Miguel.” He retired in 1883, turning over his businesses to sons Henry, Morris and Barron (future Sen. Barry Goldwater’s father).
Joseph became enamored with the promise of commerce that would spin off from the Tombstone silver strike. While using the mining camp as a base, he opened other venues, including a store in Bisbee that he partnered with José Castaneda. This store has a violent history.
On Dec. 8, 1883, the Goldwater Castaneda store was invaded by five men. Their intent was to make off with the mine proceeds. It all went terribly wrong. Five, including a deputy and a pregnant women, were murdered. Just when Cochise County thought the violence of the Earps and Clantons was behind them.
The five were captured and it was learned that the theft was planned by one John Heith (Heath), who operated a saloon nearby. Heith also rode with the pursuing posse in the official capacity as a deputy sheriff, and misled them.
The five were sentenced to hang. On March 8, 1884, Big Dan Dowd, Red Sample, York Kelly, Billy Delaney and Tex Howard fulfilled their sentence.
But, what about John Heith, the mastermind? He was tried and sentenced to life. Justice served. Not quite.
A mob from Bisbee stormed the Tombstone jail and took Heith to the nearest telegraph pole and hung him. Obviously Tombstone authorities were occupied elsewhere.
Quirky Dr. George Goodfellow filed a coroner’s report. It stated that Heith had died of emphysema created by strangulation common in high altitudes.
Case closed, western style.
The Goldwater brothers and descendants grew an empire of emporiums that spurred the growth of modern Arizona.
Joe Goldwater died in Tombstone in 1889. Mike Goldwater died in San Francisco in 1903. He and Joe are buried in the Hills of Eternity Cemetery in Colma, California.
Ironically, this cemetery has another grave that represents Arizona history. Wyatt Earp.
Author’s note: In 1964, a representative of the Goldwater For President campaign contacted the Sigma Chi house of Gettysburg College. Why?
Barry was a Sigma Chi. I was one of the four brothers that provided “wheels” for the event. We picked up the entourage that had traveled from D.C. to honor President Eisenhower’s birthday. Michael Goldwater, the son of Republican nominee Barry, and “Libby” Miller, daughter of Vice Presidential candidate Bill Miller, deplaned at the small Gettysburg airport. Libby was a knockout. There was much posturing among us to give her a lift to “Ike’s” office.
I got four Secret Service men and the cake.
Malam fortunam horret.