There was a significant reason for the many forts in Arizona Territory. The Apaches roamed there. One can be sympathetic to them, given that there were many intruders passing through, excited by the gold find in California.
On the other hand, the Apache raids on small wagon groups, and those folks that decided to settle, were motivated mostly by greed. The Apache, for the most part, relied on obtaining essentials by taking from others, including the previous occupying tribes when the Apache arrived in Arizona.
Stealing goods was one thing. Wanton killing and taking captives also accompanied these raids.
Not a new concept, as in the times of the East Coast Puritans, Native Americans were prone to taking women. Perhaps that was retaliation. The Puritans, under the banner of their belief that natives needed to be indoctrinated, often did the same. Whatever.
The Apache needed no excuse. One captive in the West became the symbol of the heinous practice of abduction. Her name was Olive Oatman.
Roy Oatman and his large family set out from the midwest as part of a Mormon train headed for their garden of Eden. The Oatmans left the train in New Mexico Territory. The patriarch was enamored to a man named Brewster who promised another site he called “Bashan,” located in Arizona. Roy, upon reaching Tucson, heard but yet another siren call.
The gold bug bit him. The new plan was California. They set out in early February 1851. On the evening of the 18th, they made camp on a mesa, 80 miles east of Yuma. It proved to be a fatal selection.
Yavapai (or Tonto) Apaches stormed the campsite. They killed all, but 13-year-old Olive and her younger sister Mary. Or at least that was Olive’s belief. Her brother Lorenzo survived and made his way to safety.
Olive and Mary endured many hardships while the raiding party was returning to their camp. Once there, the girls were placed atop a brush pile. The Apache community danced around them. They demeaned their captives by spitting upon them, throwing dirt and delivering punches.
The Apache would eventually trade the girls to the Mohaves. This group would brand Olive permanently, giving her the tribe’s female “identification” tattoo; a blue cactus ink applied around her mouth. Mary would die of starvation.
Reunited with brother
In 1857 Olive was secured by the forces at Fort Yuma. The rumors of the captive white woman had been heard for years. She would recount many stories of her ordeal. One significant recollection was an object lesson.
A woman of the Cocopah tribe had run away from her captors. Olive and others were forced to watch her agonizing crucifixion.
Olive and Lorenzo reunited. He had spent five years trying to locate her.
Olive would hit the lecture circuit. An enterprising minister, Royal Stratton, enticed her to reveal her ordeal in a book. The biography of Olive Oatman became a national best seller.
Olive was adamant about her captors when it came to one point. She would deny any sexual abuse. “They never offered the least unchaste abuse to me,” Olive said.
Maybe. Maybe not.
That would be an unusual abstinence when considering previous accounts of other women captives. There were claims by friends that Olive had two sons by a Mohave chief. The accounts went so far as to detail her grieving for her absent boys.
One should keep in mind that tolerance was pretty much AWOL when it came to a white woman involved with a “savage,” as the Native Americans were depicted. So, Olive, who would marry later, might have opted towards denial to protect her reputation.
As with most Western icons, stories swirled around her for decades. One such tale had her dying in a mental institution in New England. That confusion can be traced to the demise of the profiteering minister, Stratton, who died in that manner. No doubt a piece of justice.
Olive Oatman died March 20, 1903, in Sherman, Texas. She was 65 years old.
Olive, her family and her ordeal became a piece of Arizona history. She acquired a significant niche in Wild West lore.
The woman with the tattoo is a unique part of Americana.