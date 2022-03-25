Take note, I do not consider myself a writer. I am a storyteller. Let there be no confusion on that point. A writer, by definition, constructs a story line and has books and articles published, as an occupation.
There is a certain lunacy that accompanies those who choose a lifetime path of professional writing. To date, I have avoided the swirling eddy that partners the task of writing a book. Give no credit to sanity or reason. The overriding factors are laziness and lack of talent.
The admiration of professional writers is well-earned.
It is a monumental task to write a book, have it published and actually make wages for the effort. The entire process is laborious, frustrating, gut-wrenching and a very risky undertaking. The genesis of any book is the time-consuming research of the subject matter. Actually, the writing is the pleasurable part of the process. Then comes the groveling aspect of presentation to publishing companies. I tried this with a book/screenplay years ago.
After countless refusals, I received some interest. A sympathetic editor (yes, there are a few) informed me that the subject matter was not topical. When queried as to what was the current interest, two ideas were offered: children’s books and lesbianism. My qualifications were a tad short, though I did observe my wife raise two kids.
So, as you might suspect, getting a start in this racket without prior bona fides is akin to attempting to climb Mount Everest clad in Bermuda shorts, carrying 10 feet of rope and a backpack containing two Dr Peppers and a box of ginger snaps.
If you have scaled the heights and been published, the return trip is still difficult.
There are always obstacles. Editors Jeff Guinn, a highly successful Fort Worth author, gave me his definition. The mental picture was of two camps on a river. The authors inhabit the camp downstream from the editors, who have a large latrine. If you write for a living, you best have a rhino hide and an impenetrable ego.
And, you darn well need to be talented when it comes to pushing a noun against a verb.
Recently, two well-established Western writers visited. They were presenting at the Tucson Book Festival. Chris Enss has corralled a special niche in the field. She zones in on the women who were major contributors of Western lore. She is a New York Times best-selling author. Her bios of Annie Oakley, Libby Custer (“The Widowed Ones”) and Doc Holliday’s lover (“According to Kate”) were big sellers. Chris also has co-authored several books on Hollywood history.
Her background is exotic. Beauty pageants, stand-up comedienne, private detective and Sunday school teacher are on her resume.
Currently, she serves as president of Western Writers of America. Chris lives in California and has a website detailing her books.
Johnny Boggs needs no introduction to readers of Western novels. He has won nine Spur awards for his books, including “Ten Thousand Longhorns” and “Camp Ford.” He was inducted into the Western Writers Hall of Fame, which includes some pretty good company such as Larry McMurtry and Louis L’Amour.
Boggs does not write sitting in the comforts of home. He researches and gets a taste of the subject matter. He put his boots on the ground, sometimes painfully. One horse toss busted a few ribs. He started in journalism, working for the Dallas Times. Fortunately, the experience did not dissuade him from writing. Johnny resides in Santa Fe and is the editor of “Roundup,” the flagship magazine of WW of America. He can be easily found on the internet.
A bit of advice from an ol’ storyteller: Professional writing is a bumpy road. Chris Enss and Johnny Boggs paid some steep dues to establish their elite status. They earned it. They have the write stuff.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western researcher and lecturer. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.