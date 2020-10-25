Halloween may look at little different this year due to COVID-19, but Greenlee County families have a few options to celebrate the season.
On Oct. 30, they can head to the Clifton Public Library and meet a medieval knight, or two.
Library Director Sabrina Dumas said Clifton resident Anthony Mena, a member of the Tucson Hellhounds Armored Combat Worldwide Chapter, volunteered to present himself as a knight.
Mena is a member in a competitive medieval-style combat team and offered to visit the library in his armor and potentially bring another member of the team to spar with.
“All of it is made authentic and according to the time period of the 11th Century to the 1700s,” Dumas said. “We’ll have the demonstration outside and do a very mild role-play on the lawn. Hopefully, we’ll be able to turn this into an annual visit.”
There will also be a question and answer session, as well as an opportunity to take pictures with the knights.
For families who rely on the annual hayride and pumpkin patch experience to see them through the spooky season, Baker’s Acres farms is offering longer hours.
Jessie Baker, owner, said Thursday afternoons are reserved for families and groups who want to socially distance.
“So far we’ve had a lot of preschools visit, homeschooling groups,” Baker said.
There are still plenty of times open for hayrides, too, Baker said.
The farm is now open until 9 p.m. and lights have been placed in the trees near the pumpkin patch, making nighttime picking a possibility.
If one pumpkin patch and hayride aren't enough, families can also head to the swap meet in Virden, N.M., Oct. 30 and 31. You can pick pumpkins and take a hay ride between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at 76 Franklin Road.