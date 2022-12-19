Memories of a dark Christmas in Clifton

The Clifton Train Station today is brightly decorated for the Christmas holiday while a giant Christmas tree adds to the handsome holiday decor. Such was not the case at the end of a difficult year for the community in 1983.

 PHOTO WALT MARES

It is something I think about around this time every year. It is a very strong memory of Christmas 1983.

There was not a single holiday light on any house in Clifton. There was little to celebrate. A large section of town had been hammered by a record flood. It hit on Oct. 1 and 2 of that year. It affected people for many months, and, in some cases, for years afterward. Many people were left homeless.

