Memories of a dark Christmas in Clifton

The Clifton Train Station today is brightly decorated for the Christmas holiday while a giant Christmas tree adds to the handsome holiday decor. Such was not the case at the end of a difficult year for the community in 1983.
It is something I think about around this time every year. It is a very strong memory of Christmas 1983.
There was not a single holiday light on any house in Clifton. There was little to celebrate. A large section of town had been hammered by a record flood. It hit on Oct. 1 and 2 of that year. It affected people for many months, and, in some cases, for years afterward. Many people were left homeless.
The putrid odor of flood mud was heavy in the air. It would be that way for at least the next six months and in some parts of town even longer.
Clifton was hit with a double whammy. Unions at the Phelps Dodge copper mine went on strike on July 1. There was much tension in the air. There was fear. There was anger — make that hatred — for those who crossed picket lines.
I had arrived in Clifton, by chance, on Oct. 1, at the very time flood water from the San Francisco River began pouring into South Clifton. That had never happened before but this time huge trees became lodged beneath the Coronado Bridge on what was then Highway 666. The river ran an estimated 90,000 cubic feet per second. It ran only slightly less on the second day of the flood.
I did not have a vehicle at the time. Besides, it would not have done me much good. It was not until about a week after flood waters receded that a person could drive or walk safely and avoid deep pools of mud and muck.
I began walking around South Clifton sometimes at night. Christmas was fast approaching and something just did not seem right during my nocturnal wanderings.
Something seemed to be missing and I finally figured out what it was. It was the absence of any holiday lights. Other than streetlights, the homes on the South Clifton hillsides or in “the flats,” were dark giving the area an almost eerie, spooky feeling.
Not only was there an absence of Christmas lights in South Clifton, so it was up on Shannon Hill. Neither was there much to speak of on Chase Creek where the local unions were headquartered. I do not remember seeing any colored lights at any of the union halls.
A year later there were a few lights around town but not many. Two years after the flood, more lights appeared. Each following year there were more festive lights. By the 1990s there were many to be seen.
Today, in 2022, Clifton is bright with lights signifying the coming of Christmas in a few weeks. The train station is brightly trimmed with Christmas lights and there is a big Christmas tree on the lawn in front of it. The tree is fully decorated with a bright star atop it.
Close by, the Copper Head narrow gauge locomotive, built in the late 1800s, is brightly shining with its decoration of Christmas lights.
The huge pine tree across the river at Al Fernandez Park is fully decked out for the season. There are lights suspended from the top of the Zorrilla St. bridge. The Freeport McMoRan guest house near the park is also a wonderland of lights with blue ones outlining palm trees and other areas on the property.
I think back to when I first arrived here, 39 years ago, amid disaster and the ugliness and pain of the strike and witnessed and felt the love and strength of Christmas growing each year.
More than ever, as time passes I say hello to folks I encounter, be they familiar faces or strangers, and wish them a very Merry Christmas.
It just seems like the right thing to do, especially if it is said from the heart and quite often I recall what Christmas was like in 1983. The disaster and suffering will always be in my heart and memory.
Walt Mares is the former editor of the Copper Era. He lives in Clifton.