Dozens of vehicles from all over the Gila Valley and Greenlee County participated in the Gila Valley Strong Memory Vehicle Drive Saturday to remember Kade Nelson, Mason Gann and Emmett Darnell, who died in February 2020 in an accident on U.S. Highway 70 on the way home from a school event. The participants gathered at the high schools in Duncan, Fort Thomas and Pima and drove to the Basha's in Thatcher in vehicles decorated with the boys' respective school colors. They also flew flags reflecting the teenagers' love of automobiles.

