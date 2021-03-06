Dozens of vehicles from all over the Gila Valley and Greenlee County participated in the Gila Valley Strong Memory Vehicle Drive Saturday to remember Kade Nelson, Mason Gann and Emmett Darnell, who died in February 2020 in an accident on U.S. Highway 70 on the way home from a school event. The participants gathered at the high schools in Duncan, Fort Thomas and Pima and drove to the Basha's in Thatcher in vehicles decorated with the boys' respective school colors. They also flew flags reflecting the teenagers' love of automobiles.
featured
Memory Vehicle Drive
- Eastern Arizona Courier
-
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Stories
-
GCSO: Recognize these clothes? Call us
-
Old Clifton gym to become housing
-
Council members: Duncan town manager's performance long been an issue
-
Frances Elaine Clark
-
Straight talk about Duncan
-
Lunt Honored as 2020 Agriculturalist of the Year
-
First ever AZ Poppy Fest this weekend
-
Duncan Elementary student to represent Greenlee County at state spelling bee
-
In My View: Drinking the Kool-Aid
-
Council members: Town of Duncan on verge of 'slipping over cliff'