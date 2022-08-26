Resized_R002.jpg

Mount Graham Regional Medical Center donated two pallets of snacks, cleaning and sanitization supplies, and personal protective equipment to Duncan flood relief efforts.

As flood recovery efforts continue in Duncan, Mount Graham Regional Medical Center pitched in Friday with a donation of two pallets of snacks, cleaning and sanitizing supplies, and personal protective equipment.

MGRMC Director of Marketing and Community Relations Shaylee Richards said hospital staff had approached CEO Roland Knox and asked him what the organization might be able to do to help Duncan, whose downtown area became a pond Monday morning after a levee containing the Gila River failed.

