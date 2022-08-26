FROM LEFT: MGRMC Materials Management team members Tim Quintero, Elissa Lopez, Phylicia Broderick and Cindy Peterman pose with Dustie and Fred Robinette on Friday in front of the pickup truckload of donated supplies headed for Duncan.
As flood recovery efforts continue in Duncan, Mount Graham Regional Medical Center pitched in Friday with a donation of two pallets of snacks, cleaning and sanitizing supplies, and personal protective equipment.
MGRMC Director of Marketing and Community Relations Shaylee Richards said hospital staff had approached CEO Roland Knox and asked him what the organization might be able to do to help Duncan, whose downtown area became a pond Monday morning after a levee containing the Gila River failed.
At least 60 persons were displaced by the flooding.
“What does Duncan need?” Knox asked.
Richards, who lives outside of Duncan, touched base with Erin and Katrina Lunt, local point persons for the volunteer organization JustServe. With their input, the hospital gathered some of the needed supplies it had on hand and purchased the rest.
Fred and Dustie Robinette, of Fred J. Robinette Construction and Town & Country Supply, drove from Duncan Friday afternoon to pick up the supplies and take them back to their community's Town Hall.
Katrina Lunt has been working long days since Monday assisting people whose lives were upended by water damage. On Friday, she found herself helping remove damaged flooring and applying paint at one home.
She estimated 50 to 100 persons were involved in JustServe’s volunteer efforts. She said the donation of supplies from MGRMC was “absolutely essential” for the safety of the volunteers and to get the job done.
She said it will probably take up to two months before repairs throughout town are complete.
After pointing out a number of families in Duncan don’t have flood insurance, Lunt observed, “This is pretty detrimental to our community.”
Nevertheless, the community has pulled together, she added.
“Everybody is getting together and making sure stuff happens,” she said.