Pens, pencils, palettes and paint brushes will never go away, but the artists at Morenci High School now have a new tool at their disposal.
Adobe.
Back in November, the school district’s technology department downloaded a huge suite of Adobe products.
Film and TV teacher Kris Marino’s students began using Premier Pro for editing, but she quickly realized that Terry Montoya’s art students could reap huge benefits from Photoshop and Illustrator.
“I know because of my art background that anybody seriously considering a career in art needs to learn how to use this software. Nowadays you have to,” Marino said. “It’s important to get something like an Adobe certification if you’re going to go to art school or anywhere. It’s necessary for the workplace nowadays.”
Montoya didn’t need any convincing. She picked her four top art students and began sending them over to Marino’s classroom for an hour every day during what would normally be her time with them.
“They are students who have taken art before and they have good grades all throughout their classes and good attendance,” Montoya said. “They’re very motivated and very good in art, very creative in art. It’s something they enjoy.”
Right now, the school only has five computers capable of storing the Adobe software, but the hope is that additional computers will be purchased so more students can participate, the teachers said.
For now, though, the students lucky enough to take the class are gaining new skills daily, they said.
The students were recently asked to create a fantasy world and they put several of their new skills to work. The work they produce now will go into portfolios and help them take that next step after high school, Marino said.
Once COVID-19 is no longer a concern, she hopes to start entering the students into competitions, Marino said.
“Being highly movitated they’re doing very well. It was a challenge at first, but they’re becoming very skilled,” Marino said.
“They look forward to going over there and doing that,” Montoya chimed in. “It’s something different besides painting drawing, the usual art stuff. this is something they’ve never worked with before.”
Senior Thaddeus Gray, 17, said he’s grateful the school has made the investment in the technology. He’ll be heading to Arizona State University in the fall and is considering going into graphic design or something similar.
Sophomore Alicia Valencia, 16, loves the class as well.
“It’s very fun. It can be very difficult and frustrating, too, but I like it,” Valencia said. “It gives me more opportunities with expanding art, like with graphic design and stuff like that. It gives me more opportunities, I guess. I’m debating going into health or something with art because I really do enjoy our class. I just don’t know for sure if I can make a living off it, I suppose.”
Kamrynn Thinn, a 16-year-old sophomore, said she loves having the chance to create “random things.” She recently superimposed some K-Pop singers’ heads onto the bodies of Cinderella and others using her new skills.
“I love the Cinderella one, it’s so fun and funny just to look at,” Thinn said. “We were told to create a fantasy landscape and I had no idea what to do. I just went with the first idea I had.”