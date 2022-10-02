The waist-high grasses that have overtaken what remains of Fort Bowie disguise the far less pastoral history of the once-bustling military base.
Some of the vestiges of stone and adobe buildings rising from prairie sheltered by mountains looked like contemporary sculptures, still as headstones on a quiet Friday afternoon. Once, according to a National Historic Site map, Fort Bowie was “the nerve center” for skirmishes between the military and the Chiricahua Apaches before the tribe was banished to the San Carlos Reservation in 1876. The fort was also the site of Geronimo’s surrender a decade later, but would officially close in 1894 after 32 years of operation. Now, there’s a modest National Park visitor center with a row of rocking chairs across the front porch and a few water spigots. The rest has pretty much gone the way of time, but some adobe has been replaced and an American flag hangs from a pole in the center of the encampment.
Much of the town of Bowie, 12 miles north of the fort, has gone the way of time, too. A modern stop on the way from Safford advertised jerky, the word painted across the tin roof of the building. A few folks parked in front of the post office; nearby the steeply angled walls of what was once known as the Teepee Cafe and Bar/Geronimo’s Castle peeled in the sun.
Passing groves of pistachio and pecan trees, predator bird calls were piped in over the groves and blasted through speakers on tall poles. Here the road was level with the groves, the wild amaranth rocketing upwards of 6 feet tall.
It was impossible to count the number of “Do not enter if flooded” signs on the 12 miles of road headed to Fort Bowie as wash after wash came and went.
Cow tracks wandered down an arroyo.
An overgrown tangle of mesquite gave way to scrub and cane cholla and soap yucca; mountains loomed close, giant folds of old lava rock ribboned over each other. A solitary cyclist, head down and intent on his ride, waved.
At the trailhead, a cluster of sun-flushed adolescents gathered at a shaded picnic table and a half-dozen cars sat in the parking lot. The rest of their group was straggling back from the three-mile round-trip hike to the fort, one boy regretting aloud that he took a shortcut and encountered numerous burrs and cactus thorns.
The trail plunged toward Apache Pass, an access point the Spaniards had dubbed Puerto del Dado, the pass of chance. This passage led travelers between the Chiricahua and Cabezas mountain ranges.
After a robust monsoon season, some of the ruins on the way to the main site were overgrown with grass and weeds. Butterflies flitted through the tangle, unhindered.
Apache Spring, the source of life for those who lived at the fort, was running. A spring box sat above a steady rust-colored trickle that has carved a deep rivulet into a stone face, collecting in a small pool before running down into a tree-filled corridor.
Markers broke the trail into quarter-of-a-mile increments, while placards on pedestals recounted the history of adventurous fore-bearers and incredible escapades. It’s possible, if hiking the overlook trail back from the fort, that one's shoes might fall in the same place as Cochise’s moccasins, as he fled over the same mountain after cutting out of a canvas tent to escape capture. The steep climb at the beginning of the trail seemed well-worth the effort for a panoramic view of Fort Bowie through the spindles of ocotillo.
The remains of 38 structures stagger gently across the landscape, the camp having taken shape from mere tents to slap-dash housing for the first winter, in 1862, to a more dignified and utilitarian fort in 1868, situated slightly to the southwest of the original camp.
The visitor’s center had the feeling of a fire lookout. Studded with a wraparound porch and windows on three sides, the interior gleamed with honey-colored wood and the sun made shadows on glass display cases of artifacts and dioramas. The gift shop was packed with the Arizona usual: books, postcards and cactus candy, and the not as usual, such as replica soldier insignia.
As peaceful as the place looks in a photo, there is a sense the land holds a few secrets, and no doubt it does. Imagining the nickering of horses, the footfalls of soldiers, the smell of bread coming from the fort bakery evokes a sense of comfort. But even after 160 years is a sense of vastness that's a bit lonesome, the scale of the fort against the mountains almost comic.