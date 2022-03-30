A 12-year-old Safford girl who has been missing since March 20 when she went out for a walk has been found safe in South Carolina.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and custodial interference and will be extradited to Arizona, according to Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies.
Using “technology that allowed us to locate him,” McCormies said they worked with the FBI and the Graham County Attorney's Office to track down the suspect, who was found with Betty Taylor early Wednesday.
McCormies said the family did not know the man. He said more details would be released later.
Betty told her father she was going for a walk about 11 a.m. March 20 when she went missing. The family began to search for her when she hadn't returned by 6 p.m. and called authorities about 8 p.m.
McCormies wouldn’t elaborate on how Betty met the man. The family confirmed to the Eastern Arizona Courier that Betty has been found.
The girl recently moved to Thunderbird Mobile Estates with her father, Justin Taylor, and has a brother here. Her mother, Bonnie Jones, and Betty’s twin sister live in Kansas. Her mother arrived earlier this week from Kansas.
She had said in media reports that her daughter had many friends on social media who the family were not comfortable with it. She said her daughter has her friends hidden on her social media so the family can’t identify them.