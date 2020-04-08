Quick changes have come to the Gila Valley with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Church is calling many of its missionaries home from service around the world due to the pandemic. In mid-March, senior missionaries and others at high risk of COVID-19 were summoned back from Europe. They weren’t the last.
“Most of the missionaries in Africa were sent home,” said Christine Burk, whose son Hyrum was recalled from service in Ghana. “We found out almost two weeks ago; between the flight changes and border closings, it took about a week after that to get him home.”
On coming home, the missionaries face a 14-day self-quarantine, following World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control instructions.
“He’ll also have to have other tests done, like a TB test,” Burk, a Thatcher resident, said. “Once he’s declared well and after the quarantine, they’ll see about reassigning him to a different mission temporarily. He’s a little stir crazy, ready to go back to being a missionary again. For now, he’s just home and safe.”
Another missionary from the Gila Valley, Abby Guy, was in Chile when the news came. “They told us on a Sunday we’d be returning, and we started traveling Wednesday morning,” she said.
Guy, a Pima resident, was serving on Chiloé Island, in the southern part of the country.
“We took the last barge off the island, and were going to fly to Osorno (a Chilean city) but it turned out our airport was too small. We had to bus everybody down, all 100 of us, to a different airport; it was very exciting. Then we waited two days in Osorno.”
From there, she flew to Santiago and then home.
“It’s been pretty slow, being at home all the time,” she said of the self-quarantine. “You’re not supposed to go anywhere or interact with people, so you just kind of study and talk to other missionaries who are home too.”
Ben Shumway of Thatcher was nine months into a two-year mission to the Dominican Republic when he was recalled.
“There wasn’t a lot of notice,” he said. “We had been quarantined for a while, and so we were just stuck in our houses, but could talk to our families twice a week.”
In fact, Shumway was talking to his father when a fellow missionary gave him the news.
“It (COVID-19) didn’t seem to be a big problem (in the Dominican Republic),” Shumway said. “When we first started it was just kind of rumors, but then some things happened and we were quarantined. We didn’t really know why, because we didn’t have access to computers or technology. We were there to serve missions and focus on the work.”
The Church is offering returned missionaries two options for continued service: Reinstatement to their original mission or a temporary one when conditions allow, keeping the original mission’s end date, or returning to service in 12-18 months with a new end date. Missionaries will have until April 30 to choose their course.
“My hope is that when all this is over I can just go back to missionary work,” said Shumway. “I’m leaning toward going with my original date and finishing my mission.”
Guy said she also favored keeping her mission’s original ending date, but had not yet decided.