It’s been drought conditions so far, but the monsoon, which officially begins June 15, could bring a bit more moisture to the area. Maybe.
Rob Howlett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Tucson office, said there is an indication that the Gila Valley could feel some moisture on our skin this summer, but that doesn’t mean it won’t get hot.
“We’re going to have a pretty warm day on Thursday,” Howlett said. “Temperatures are going to ramp up above normal, but after that we’re going to see moisture increase, and we’re going to have better and better chances for thunder activity across a large portion of the area.”
Look for thunder clouds either Friday or Saturday, Howlett said, and be on the lookout for a couple of hazards that could be coming this way, including strong winds, dust and lightning. Then there’s this: “You can also get some fire starts as well,” he added.
Still, Howlett said, it’s a good early start to the season, and he expects moisture to push up from the Gulf of California and from plant life as Mexico greens up and the foliage pushes more moisture into the atmosphere.
“Right now, from the Climate Prediction Center, they’re leaning toward a normal monsoon for Southern Arizona,” Howlett said. However, “There’s not a strong signal at this point,” he added.
What are those signals? Among them, something unexpected.
“When we have a lower snow pack in the Rocky Mountains, that tends to mean that we can get the monsoon pattern set up earlier, that heat builds up sooner and then that allows the wind to shift and bring in that moisture earlier than normal,” Howlett said.
Last monsoon season saw quite a bit more rain, elevating the county from severe drought to moderate drought. Other parts of the state got more rain than previous years as well; it just depends on where you were standing.
“Last season was pretty wet,” Howlett said. “That was for a large portion of the area, too. A lot of times during the monsoon you’ll have some winners and losers, a lot of spatial variabilities, but last season most of Arizona had above normal rainfall.”